"It’ll get made” - Eddie Hearn is confident a fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn can by made by next week 

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn look set to face off later this year following the successful return of 'The Destroyer' this weekend.

Benn took on Mexican fighter Rodolfo Orozco in Florida, USA, this weekend and won the fight 99-91, 99-91 and 96-94 on the judges' scorecards.

Many expected the Brit to walk through Orozco, who provided a stern test for Conor Benn. He landed some testing shots on the chin of 'The Destroyer', and absorbed the biggest punches that Benn landed without staggering.

Eddie Hearn, the Matchroom Boxing chairman and Conor Benn's promoter, has now shared an update on a possible fight between 'The Destroyer' and Chris Eubank Jr.

Hearn was recently interviewed by Boxing Social, where he stated that the fight could be made by as early as next week. He said this:

"That's the fight we want. I don't believe [Eubank Jr.] stands up to those shots that Orozco does tonight, but we'll see. If [Eubank Jr.] fancies the fight, and a lot of money, it'll get made."

Hearn continued:

"You saw him crumble to the Liam Smith shots, [Benn's] punches are fizzing in with a lot more power than the Liam Smith shots. And they'll come with a lot more venom when they're on Chris Eubank Jr.'s chin. So we'll see if he wants to fight."

Conor Benn responds to Chris Eubank Jr.'s tweet in wake of return fight

Conor Benn returned to action to face Rodolfo Orozco this weekend following his suspension for testing positive for a prohibited substance in October 2022.

'The Destroyer' defeated Orozco via unanimous decision, and now looks to have set up a British classic with Chris Eubank Jr.

The pair were scheduled to do battle inside the squared circle prior to Benn's positive drugs test, but the fight was scrapped following the adverse findings.

Eubank Jr. and Benn shared a unique rivalry that stems back to their fathers, who were part of one of the most heated feuds in British boxing history.

Since the fight between 'Next Gen' and 'The Destroyer' was canceled, the pair have traded words online, which according to Benn, has made their potential fight far more personal.

Chris Eubank Jr. released the following tweet following Conor Benn's performance, which drew a response from 'The Destroyer'.

Benn was interviewed by Boxing Social following his recent win, where he said this:

"He's such a wally. I'll happily go up to 160 and give him a good beating..."

