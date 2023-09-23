“Lots to discuss” - Eddie Hearn shares massive update on Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua, says he received offers from locations in the Middle East

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder once again look likely to face off inside the square circle, following a recent update from Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn.

Several months ago, Hearn appeared certain that the fight would take place, crediting Saudi Arabia's involvement as the reason for his surety. But earlier this month, the Matchroom Boxing chairman shared a worrying update on the fight's progress.

Eddie Hearn recently reversed his stance on Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua taking place. He revealed that there have been multiple offers from locations abroad to host the fight, and negotiations are set to begin.

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, Hearn said this:

"We received an offer, we accepted the offer, as did Deontay Wilder. And now at the moment, we can't move forward with that. But we do have other offers that have come in and we have other opportunities to do [the fight] in other locations." [8:52-9:06]

He added:

"We'll speak to [Anthony Joshua] about the couple of offers that have come in. And hopefully, we can go straight into that fight... [Offers] in the Middle East, yes... We have to speak to them about when that fight would take place. Originally it's January, but now talks of potentially February or March. Do we fight in December? So lots to discuss." [9:09-9:40]

Watch the video below:

Eddie Hearn fires back at Frank Warren for calling for Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois

Frank Warren, the founder of Queensberry Promotions and promoter of Daniel Dubois, recently called for a bout with Anthony Joshua to see "who really has the bigger heart and power".

His comments appeared to irk Eddie Hearn slightly, who took the time to point of the two occasions that Dubois has been counted out of a fight.

Dubois was counted out by the referee against Joe Joyce in 2020. Joyce had fractured Dubois' orbital bone, and the young British boxer took a knee, opting not to continue.

Daniel Dubois was also criticized recently for quitting against Oleksandr Usyk, after he appeared to wait for the referee to count him out after being hit with a straight left hand.

Expand Tweet

In the same interview with Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn came to the defense of Anthony Joshua, saying this:

"If you're tryna ask who has the bigger heart out of Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, go back to the Wladimir Klitschko fight, when he got hit by a right hand that would've decapitated most heavyweights, went down and got off his a**e..." [10:44-10:57]

He added:

"[Joshua] never once sat on his knee, looked at the referee in his eyes and waited for him to count to ten, and then rose to his feet. You ever question AJ's heart, especially against someone who has twice allowed himself to be counted out." [11:03-11:15]