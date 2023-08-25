"Gonna be up to Joshua" - Deontay Wilder shares surprising prediction for his potential bout with Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua appear to be edging closer to what would be a heavyweight super-fight, according to reports.

Joshua recently defeated Robert Helenius in stunning fashion after knocking him out in round seven of their clash at The O2 Arena in London, England. Wilder's previous opponent also happened to be Helenius, whom the 'Bronze Bomber' knocked out in the first round, when the pair met in 2022.

Both Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are confident that they will face-off inside the squared circle next, with Saudi Arabia appearing to be the likely location for the fight.

The 'Bronze Bomber' was recently interviewed by ESNEWS, who asked him to share a prediction for his potential fight with Joshua. Deontay Wilder's answer was a considered one, but ultimately stated that he would finish 'AJ' inside the distance. He said this:

"It's really going to be up to Joshua. You know what I mean, it's gonna be up to Joshua and what he brings to the table. If he brings a Joshua that's timid and scared, and stuff like that, then it's probably gonna go early. If he brings a more confident Joshua, then it may go a little bit longer than three [rounds]. It may go four [rounds]."

Watch the video below from 0:20:

Anthony Joshua bounced back from consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk by claiming victories over Jermaine Franklin and now Robert Helenius.

But should he face Deontay Wilder next, it will be a massive step up in competition from his previous two opponents, and 'AJ' will have to be on top of his game if he hopes to win.

Deontay Wilder breaks down Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo are set to do battle inside the squared circle to decide the undisputed super-middleweight world champion. Alvarez currently holds all four belts, and will welcome Charlo up from light middleweight, where he himself is the undisputed world champion.

Deontay Wilder recently shared his thoughts on their upcoming clash, set for the 30th of September. The 'Bronze Bomber' believes that Charlo will hold a power advantage over Alvarez, whilst the Mexican may hold the slight technial advantage.

During a recent interview with ESNEWS, Wilder said this:

"I think Charlo may be a little more aggressive than Canelo, I think Canelo throws combinations better than Charlo, but I think Charlo has more power... As far as who's gonna win, I can see a decision. But I can see it going both ways..."

Watch the video below from 0:20: