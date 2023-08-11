"People are sleeping on Charlo" - Terence Crawford predicts competitive fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo despite power difference

Terence Crawford recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.

The bout is scheduled to take place on September 30, and will see Alvarez attempt to defend his undisputed super-middleweight titles for the third consecutive time. Alvarez will enter the fight as a -230 favorite, but Crawford believes it will be a close fight throughout.

Jermell Charlo will enter the ring after more than a year since his last fight, a TKO win over Brian Castano. Whereas Alvarez will be making a quick turnaround, with his last fight coming in May 2023, against John Ryder, whom he defeated via unanimous decision.

Terence Crawford previewed the fight during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club. 'Bud' said this:

"I've got Canelo [winning the fight]. But I think it's going to be a good fight. I think a lot of people are sleeping on Charlo, but he's skillful, he's big. He's bigger than Canelo, even though Canelo, at the higher weight I think Canelo's going to be stronger than [Charlo]. I think Canelo is going to be more powerful than him, but at the same time, I think Charlo has got the boxing skills to make it a competitive fight. He uses his jab, straight punches, and don't get caught with all the feints that Canelo throws."

Watch the video below from 25:40:

Terence Crawford previews rematch with Errol Spence Jr., expects a "stronger" version of him

Several weeks ago Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. were involved in one of the biggest fights in boxing of the last thirty years.

Both men had the chance to become the first ever undisputed welterweight world champion, as well as the opportunity to hand their opponent the first loss of their respective careers.

Crawford's performance stunned almost all who watched, as 'Bud' put on a clinic against one of the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world. Terence Crawford separated himself from the rest of the boxing world with a performance of a lifetime, and will be confident he can repeat his success when the pair face-off again.

The rematch clause in both contracts was activated by Errol Spence Jr. following his loss, and Terence Crawford has now previewed their upcoming fight. 'Bud' believes Spence Jr. will provide a stiffer test in their second bout, and said this:

"I think Errol is a strong-minded, strong-willed individual. I feel as if he will go back to the drawing board, he will come back stronger, he will come back hungrier. He'll try to fix the things he needed to fix to make the fight look different in the second time than the first time. That's the only thing that I can sense."

Watch the video below from 12:50: