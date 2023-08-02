Errol Spence Jr. appears to confirm he will move weight divisions following Terence Crawford defeat

Errol Spence Jr. suffered the first loss of his career against Terence Crawford last weekend. 'The Truth' was defeated in brutal fashion as he was thoroughly dominated throughout the fight before being TKO'd in the ninth round.

There has been speculation that Spence Jr. was severely weight drained, which affected his performance. 'The Truth' had spoken about moving from welterweight (147 pounds) to super-welterweight (154 pounds) in the past, and he appeared to confirm the move yesterday.

According to boxing editor for talkSPORT, Michael Benson, Errol Spence Jr. changed his Instagram bio to indicate his move. He said this:

"Errol Spence has updated his Instagram bio and already confirmed his move up to super-welterweight: '154'"

See the post below:

Both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford were aiming to make history by becoming the first ever undisputed welterweight champion. 'Bud' was able to secure the victory with a stunning performance, and also became the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two divisions.

'The Truth' has welcomed a rematch with Crawford, but stated that he would prefer to face 'Bud' at 154 pounds should the pair face-off again.

Terence Crawford's trainer responds to rumors of Errol Spence Jr. being weight drained

Terence Crawford's performance against Errol Spence Jr. will go down in the history of boxing as one of the greatest welterweight performances ever.

In a fight where many expected to see a competitive, back-and-forth affair, Crawford announced himself as arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world with a destructive display.

Following the result, rumors began to emerge that 'The Truth' had been hampered by a rough weight cut. Many felt they could see a visible difference in Errol Spence Jr. in the ring, and that his punches and timing were considerably slower than previous fights.

Now Terence Crawford's trainer, Brian McIntyre, has responded to suggestions that 'The Truth' was weight drained for their fight. He said this:

"That's not our fault. He signed the contract for 147 [pounds], he's been fighting at 147, and that's what he signed up for. That's not our fault, we have no blame for that."

McIntyre was then asked about a possible rematch with Spence Jr., and he said this:

"First give [Crawford] time to rest man, spend time with his family. Have a vacation. Then we'll go back to the drawing board and figure out what we want to do next. See if we want to go up to 154 to get some titles, or maybe do the rematch."

Watch the video below: