"Bro just focus on the fight" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia seemingly exposes Devin Haney "selling weed on the low"

Ryan Garcia has been ramping up the trash talk to his next fight but not everyone seems to be enjoying it.

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia goes down on April 20th for the former's WBC super lightweight title, and verbal volleys have been exchanged between the two. A press conference leading up to the fight saw Haney hurl drug accusations at Garcia, which informed the recent Instagram post from Ryan Garcia.

Garcia posted a screen-recorded video purporting that his opponent is dealing cannabis. 'King Ry' captioned his post by stating,

"BREAKING NEWSS!!!!!! 🚨🚨 DEVIN HANEY IS SELLING WEED ON THE LOW, YOU CANT MAKE THIS UP. IM SHOCKED AND APPALLED. HE REALLY HAD THE NERVE TO CALL ME OUT WHEN HE IS SELLING TO MAYBE KIDS ETC. It is you that should be ashamed of yourself DEVIL HANEY? @realdevinhaney #DEVILHANEY"

Multiple IG users did not seem too warm on Ryan Garcia's tactics and let him know how they felt in his comment section.

thekiddethan said,

"damn gang i fwu but u can’t be snitching now"

bryan.menera stated,

"Bro just focus on the fight 😂"

ninamariedaniele quipped,

"Plot twist: Haney is Ryan’s plug 🤦🏻‍♀️😂🔥 "

byybouuu said,

"Bro pls delete Instagram and focus on the fight 😢"

justnickrich stated,

"This gotta be the softest, corniest, clout chasing era in boxing.."

_kingdame___ quipped,

"Dry snitching is crazy"

[Images Courtesy: @kingryan comments on Instagram]

Check out Ryan Garcia seemingly trying to expose Devin Haney in the clip below:

Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and the context of that post

At the aforementioned press conference leading into their fight, Haney made a comment intimating Garcia was using cocaine and has also gotten on Garcia about his weed use. The WBC champion at 140 pounds suggested that the seemingly affected cadence of Garcia when he spoke at the presser was attributed to coke in Haney's estimation.

The 25-year-old retorted to Haney, in a transcription via MMA Mania:

“I want to clarify some things: I don’t do cocaine. I would do a live drug test. I drink and I smoke weed — and so has the majority of this room. You finally got somebody that raises their hand saying, ‘I’m real, I’m like this, I do drink, I do smoke, now what?’ Guess what? We all have flaws and we all evolve as people."

"I’m 25 years old. You gotta remember, the weight of the world, sometimes, it feels like it’s on my shoulders. I don’t know how many people have been 25 years old and made $100 million in their life and can do whatever they want. I wanna see what you would do in my shoes.”

The California native seemed to be posting the IG video of Devin Haney to intimate that the champ was a hypocrite to have previously criticized Garcia for smoking weed. This transpired before this fight, which Garcia was seen doing on a recent live video.