“Devout Christian” - Ryan Garcia’s “WWE” inspired throne and women stunt backfires at Devin Haney press conference

Ryan Garcia is breaking out the theatrics leading into his fight with Devin Haney.

At a press conference promoting their April 20th bout, Garcia brought quite the regal golden throne to sit in while six women surrounded him throughout. He truly lived up to his namesake of 'King Ry' and brought a certain level of pageantry to the event.

A picture of this was posted to X by boxing journalist Michael Benson. The performative actions of Ryan Garcia did not enthuse several fans of the sweet science, and some sat it as more pro wrestling-oriented.

"This isn’t WWE… this is just corny as hell"

"“Devout Christian”"

"Garcia knows he’s losing, he’s just trying to put on a show 😂"

"Nice! Had Dev by UD. Now I'm thinking Dev 10th rd stoppage 😂"

"He can bring what he wants… he won’t even land on Haney!"

"Never thought I'd live to see the day where Haney is more likable than his opponent"

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney's history

Garcia and Haney will be fighting for the first time as professionals, but this is far from the first time that they've thrown down in a ring.

The 25-year-old has thrown down with Haney six times previously, with the two garnering three victories apiece through that competitive stretch. The California native feels his wins over Haney were more conclusive and impressive than the victories Devin Haney.

In an interview with Jack Alter, Ryan Garcia said:

“He’s weak when he gets touched. He remembers what I did to him. I barely know what he did. He doesn’t even hit hard. He won by points, when I won he got f—d up. There’s a difference. When I hit him, I had his a—s rocked many times.”

Garcia versus Haney goes down on April 20th with the latter's WBC super lightweight championship on the line. This is Haney's first defense of his title and provides Garcia a chance to become a multi-division world champion after previously holding the WBC interim lightweight title.