“This is for all the Muslims around the world” - Devin Haney promises to make an example out of Ryan Garcia for 'talking down' about Islam

Devin Haney recently sounded off on Ryan Garcia and made a promise that he will make an example out of his rival when they step into the ring.

Haney and Garcia are scheduled to fight on April 20 which will reportedly take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. During his appearance on the February 26 episode of The MMA Hour, the unbeaten lightweight revealed that he had heard from others that 'KingRy' had made comments about Islam.

'The Dream' was adamant that his rivalry with Garcia is now very personal and is hellbent on making him regret those comments. He mentioned that he will be representing his faith when he steps in the ring:

"He [Ryan Garcia] said some stuff about my religion that he cannot come back from...He knows what he said, he knows who he said it to...Now I gotta make an example out of him. This is bigger than me, this is for Allah, this is for all the Muslims around the world. You spoke about my religion, you spoke down on my religion, so now I'm gonna make an example out of you."

'The Dream' confirmed that he had heard what 'KingRy' had said through a reliable source and noted that they were made recently. The talented 25-year-old boxing stars are going to get a chance to settle the score as they are less than two months away from their clash.

They are both coming off wins and competed within a week of each other this past December, so both would have had the same amount of time to prepare. It will be interesting to see what transpires during the fight, especially considering that Haney is taking the fight personally and appears to be a lot more emotionally invested because of the comments made.

On the other hand, being emotionally invested could be costly as it could result in Garcia taking advantage should there be a noticeable difference in how he performs.