Undefeated lightweight world champion Devin Haney visits Stephen Curry as Warriors prepare to challenge for 5th title in 9 years

Stephen Curry was busy in a shootaround at the Golden State Warriors' practice facility in San Francisco on Tuesday when boxing champion Devin Haney paid him a visit.

Haney's visit came as a surprise for Curry, but the NBA superstar quickly greeted the current undisputed lightweight champ upon meeting him.

In a video posted by Chase Center, the Warriors' official home, which was reshared by various media outlets like Matchroom Boxing, Curry was seen telling Haney,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[I] appreciate you coming through, man!"

Haney replied,

"I'm excited and so happy watching you work out like how serious you are. Your intensity, I like that!"

Curry is sharpening his game as the Warriors look to clinch a fifth NBA championship across nine seasons.

Did Devin Haney give Stephen Curry a subtle invite to his match at Warriors' home?

The conversation concluded with Devin Haney telling Stephen Curry,

"For sure, I'll see you soon."

To which Curry replied,

"Yes, sir. Keep working hard."

If this is a subtle way for Haney to invite Curry to his upcoming match remains to be seen. After all, the bout will take place at the Golden State Warriors' home floor, the Chase Center.

Haney is moving up to the super lightweight division to challenge Regis Prograis for his WBC title on Dec. 9.

The initial press conference for the said bout, also on Tuesday, was already heated at the start as the trainers of both pugilists traded barbs as to which boxer should speak first.

Devin Haney tried to pacify his father Bill and Regis Prograis' strength and conditioning coach Evins Tobler, telling them,

"Take it easy."

Just as the younger Haney told Tobler to "shut up," Tobler turned his attention to him and said,

"You're a private school kid. F*** you for talking about talent. Who taught you that?"

Haney took exception to it and traded barbs with Tobler, who later vowed,

"We're gonna bust your as*!"

Haney replied,

"I'm gonna beat the s*** out of you!"

Stephen Curry should have fun if he indeed watches the Devin Haney - Regis Prograis match. As it turns out, depending on how the Warriors will fare in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, there is a good chance that he might actually show up.

The Warriors will just be in Los Angeles on Dec. 2 to face the Clippers in an afternoon game.

The NBA will announce the schedule for the Dec. 4-10 games at a later date or right after the In-Season Tournament knockout phase cast is set.