Heated altercation between boxers Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney gets physical, teammates step in to separate the pair

Boxing stars Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney briefly eclipsed the halftime festivities at this year's Super Bowl as the pair engaged in a public scuffle, forcing teammates to separate the two.

The unpleasantries unfolded as they started trash-talking each other, claiming they would get the better of the other if they were to square off. Moments later, things escalated as 'King Ry' pushed Haney, prompting 'The Dream' to respond.

Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed as the pair's teammates quickly stepped between the two. The scuffle comes at a time when the duo is being linked to a potential matchup later this year.

According to a report by ESPN, the pair have negotiated a deal to fight on April 20 in Las Vegas with 'The Dream's' WBC super lightweight title on the line. Furthermore, BoxRec has also updated Garcia vs. Haney for April 20 in their database.

Interestingly, the fighters have faced each other six times as amateurs, with both men winning three apiece.

However, their professional careers have gone quite differently, with Haney having already claimed world titles in two weight classes. On the other hand, Garcia has only managed to clinch an interim strap so far in his career.

According to Odds Shark, 'The Dream' is a -450 prohibitive favorite for the matchup, with Garcia as a +320 underdog.

With 'King Ry' known for his explosive speed and power and Haney widely lauded for his tactics and unparalleled fight IQ, the matchup has all the makings of a pay-per-view blockbuster.

Devin Haney believes a fight against Ryan Garcia won't be close

Devin Haney believes that Ryan Garcia has improved since their amateur days, but not to a degree that poses any threat to him. 'The Dream' is confident of trumping his opponent in the ring.

During an interview with Jake Paul, Haney claimed that their fight wouldn't be a close affair akin to their amateur meetings:

"In the amateurs we were like very competitive. We would go back and forth, but now I don't feel it would be a close fight."

Haney (31-0) is undefeated as a professional, with wins over the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Regis Prograis, and George Kambosos Jr., among others.

Garcia holds an impeccable record of 24-1, with his lone loss coming against lightweight star Gervonta Davis. However, 'King Ry' has since bounced back with an eight-round KO over Oscar Duarte Jurado last December.