Floyd Mayweather superfan passes out mid-sentence while talking to the 50-0 boxer [VIDEO]

Floyd Mayweather's profile is so massive to some that he causes people to faint on the spot.

In a clip initially shared by @JBling via X, the enamored fan in question was already on his knees in front of Mayweather as the two shook hands. The 50-0 boxing talent was told by the fan that after God, he respected the boxing legend to a scale where 'Money' was just below that holy tier.

Mayweather had gestured to a friend of the excited fan to get him up from the kneeling position and for the two to have a conversation on equal footing. It was at that point, upon lifting him up, that the fan noticeably lost consciousness from how overwhelmed he was by this momentous meeting.

The man eventually regained consciousness after being propped up and taken care of by a woman off camera, then hurriedly suggested that the two take the picture before another similar happening takes place again.

The reawoken fan held up his index finger to indicate number one status for the prolific pugilist and kept on speaking about how Floyd Mayweather was a hero to him.

Check out the clip Michael Benson shared of the fainting below:

Expand Tweet

Floyd Mayweather's massive boxing legacy

If you're to be that much of a fanatic of anyone, a person of Floyd Mayweather's level of repute does make sense. Beyond his obviously impressive flawless record, as was previously mentioned, but he carved out such an impressive legacy all throughout.

Mayweather collected over a dozen world titles as a pro across a handful of weight divisions. The Olympic medalist has garnered meaningful professional wins over Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya, Zab Judah, and Ricky Hatton, to name but a few.

His profile was not just isolated to competitive successes, but Mayweather was also arguably the biggest draw in the sport's history. Several of his pay-per-view fights, most notably against Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, have reached the level of being among the most viewed PPV events in combat sports history.