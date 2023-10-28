Keyshawn Davis has been suspended and had a bout decision changed due to a positive test result for cannabis.

Davis had a recent professional bout with Nahir Albright altered from its initial majority decision verdict after ten rounds into what is now a no-decision. The Texas Commission has suspended the 24-year-old pugilist for ninety days.

The 2020 Olympic silver medalist will have his next pro fight scrapped as a result of this recent happening. Davis was slated to battle former champion Jose Pedraza on December 9, but the former will not be eligible to return to the ring until January at this juncture.

Micahel Benson, Online Boxing Editor for talkSPORT posted an excerpt from ESPN stating:

"Keyshawn Davis tested positive for marijuana in a drugs test around his last win vs Nahir Albright, so it has been changed to a no-decision and he has been suspended for 90 days by the Texas Commission, Top Rank have confirmed. [@ESPN]"

Keyshawn Davis and Marijuana Suspensions in Combat Sports

The rising lightweight boxer is not an anomaly in terms of combat sports athletes who've failed drug tests for cannabis.

Nick Diaz is among the most prolific in terms of fighters whose careers were adversely affected by cannabis testing. His Pride victory over Takanori Gomi was altered to a no-contest; he racked up multiple failed tests thereafter. Things culminated after his Anderson Silva fight when he received a five-year suspension for failing yet another test for marijuana.

Matt Riddle received a ninety-day suspension for his first marijuana violation as a UFC fighter in 2012. A subsequent test failure, which was also for cannabis, ultimately led to his departure from the company.

Even reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill tested positive for cannabis in his sophomore UFC bout. He had an overturned bout result, a multi-month suspension, and has since then been on an uninterrupted tear largely.