"Santos knocked him the f**k out!" - Jamahal Hill passionately responds to critics claiming he is not ready to fight Jan Blachowicz

Jamahal Hill doesn't think Jan Blachowicz is too stiff of a test following his August 6 win over Thiago Santos.

Speaking with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Hill covered several subjects like a potential Jiri Prochazka versus Glover Teixeira rematch, the broader state of 205 pounds right now, and more.

In response to some critics positing that he has a cardio issue, Hill said:

"People need to shut the f*** up about this whole, 'Oh, Jan [Blachowicz] is this. He's not on Jan's level, Jan will take it.' Bro, Jan f****** lost to Santos. Santos knocked him the f*** out! If I'm not mistaken, he was losing that fight... So he never fought him again after that. He beat Corey Anderson, no longer in the UFC. He beat Dominick Reyes coming off a loss."

Hill continued:

"That's how he became champion. Then his only title defense was against the smallest f****** 205-er that you could possibly fight [Israel Adesanya]... I respect Jan. Jan is a credible threat. He's definitely one of the best in the world. But whenever you talk about comparing myself to anybody, bro, I compare to any-f******-body."

Watch the full interview/video with Hill below:

Jan Blachowicz returned to the win column after losing his light heavyweight belt to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. Blachowicz defeated the No.4-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender, Aleksandar Rakic, by way of injury-based TKO in May during their UFC Fight Night main event battle.

Jamahal Hill is now on a three-fight winning streak after his fourth-round TKO win in the UFC. His last two prior victories took place against Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker, both of which were first-round striking-based finishes. Hill rebounded from the lone loss of his MMA career to Paul Craig at UFC 263 last June.

Jamahal Hill's mixed martial arts path

Hill has a mixed martial arts record of eleven wins opposite one loss and one no contest. He began his career winning his first four straight fights with KOP and another under the Lights Out Championship banner before getting a big opportunity. Jamahal Hill then impressed against Dana White' Contender Series' Alexander Poppeck, defeating 'Ironside' via second-round TKO on July 2019.

'Sweet Dreams' made his UFC debut at UFC on ESPN+ 24 when he defeated Darko Stosic by way of unanimous decision in January 2020.

Check out Jamahal Hill's fighter profile, as presented by the UFC:

Edited by kennedyking2016