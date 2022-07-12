"Samurai code was not upheld" - Jan Blachowicz reacts to Jiri Prochazka's wish to fight Glover Teixeira in immediate rematch

Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka are at odds about the immediate future of the UFC light heavyweight title.

Prochazka posted a new video via his social media indicating his desire to run it back with former 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira. He bested Teixeira for the belt after 'Denisa' was down on the scorecards before securing a win with the rear-naked choke in the fifth frame of their fight at UFC 275.

In a Twitter exchange that followed that video drop, the man with the Polish Power did not seem happy about the title fight sequel. Blachowicz also attempted to appeal to the samurai ethos of Prochazka as he made his thoughts known.

Respect you Champ, but the samurai code was not upheld. "Jan is for me the biggest challenge" - your words. Respect you Champ, but the samurai code was not upheld.

In the tweet above, Blachowicz said:

The current reigning UFC light heavyweight champion was pretty quick to respond to the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Jiri Prochazka responded in the tweet thread and said:

Blachowicz rebounded from losing his 205 pound strap to Teixeira with a third-round victory over Aleksandar Rakić. This transpired during their UFC Fight Night main event collision in May.

Jan Blachowicz captured the vacant light heavyweight strap from Dominick Reyes via strikes in the second round at UFC 253. He was also able to notch a successful title defense by defeating current reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 259.

Jiri Prochazka's place at the top

A pair of very strong potential contenders are clearly there for Prochazka's first UFC title defense.

Interactions between Prochazka and Blachowicz have not been unprecedented as of late. The two top-level fighters had a hotly-discussed crossing of paths following Jiri Prochazka being freshly minted himself as the new champion.

The former Rizin light heavyweight champion has so far accrued a 3-0 record in the Octagon en route to becoming king within his new promotion.

Prochazka's UFC run so far has seen him collect significant victories over Volkan Oezdemir, Dominick Reyes, and the aforementioned Glover Teixeira. He has maintained a one hundred percent finishing rate in the Octagon so far.

How do you feel about Blachowicz's comments towards Prochazka? Give us your thoughts in the comments!

