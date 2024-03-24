"Beats up women, Cheats in boxing" - Fans react to YouTube prankster Vitaly refusing drug test after beating MoDeen at Misfits Boxing 13

Vitaly (whose real name is Vitaly Zdorovetskiy) has just raised eyebrows on social media due to his refusal to submit to a drug test following his win over MoDeen at Misfits Boxing 13. During a backstage interaction with an anti-doping official, the YouTuber outright refused to take part in the drug test.

Vitaly broached the topic of any possible consequences he may or may not suffer if he does not submit to a drug test. Upon being told by the anti-doping official that the athletic commission behind the boxing matches determines whether a punishment would be in order, the YouTuber rudely dismissed the test.

Check out Vitaly refusing a drug test:

Expand Tweet

He did, however, confess to being on testosterone despite being just 32 years old. As expected, fans on social media were highly critical of his conduct. One of the fans said:

"I never had any suspicions but now he's made it very clear he's on juice"

Another fan brought up the YouTuber's past aggravated battery charge from his physical assault of a female jogger:

"Beats up women, Cheats in boxing. Let that dude fade away."

Others took issue with his entitled attitude, saying:

"Classic streamer 'I can do what I want' class mate"

"He is most definitely on steroids"

Another fan even called for him to be banned from all future combat sports events, which would mirror the ban he is currently facing from major sporting events due to his past pranks:

"Refusing a drugs test should be an instant ban from all future shows"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to the drug test refusal

Besides the criticism Vitaly has generated by refusing to take part in a drug test, the controversial prankster's outing against MoDeen was successful, as he scored a first-round TKO.

When Vitaly got punched by Bradley Martyn

When Logan Paul and KSI faced each other in their highly anticipated rematch in 2019, Vitaly and Bradley Martyn were at the center of a ring-side scuffle. Apparently, Martyn was chirping at the YouTuber, who was seated a row ahead, prompting him to turn around and try choking him.

Check out the pair's melee at KSI vs. Logan Paul 2:

Expand Tweet

Martyn responded by shoving the YouTuber away and punching him repeatedly before their melee was broken up. It was the first of several incidents between them.