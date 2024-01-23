"Martyn needs to sleep with ONE eye open": Kick streamer Vitaly responds to being pranked by Bradley Martyn

Controversial Kick streamer Vitaly has recently made a post on X issuing a challenge to YouTuber Bradley Martyn after he was pranked on his show. Clips of the Kick creator getting into an altercation with N3on's look-alike on Martyn's show went viral. For those who don't know, the Russian streamer has an ongoing feud with N3on, and Bradley seems to have struck a nerve.

Vitaly, in his response to the prank, appeared to be quite menacing. In a recent post on X, he wrote:

"Bradley Martyn needs to Sleep with ONE eye open"

Expand Tweet

"He promised to prank him": Fans react to Vitaly's message to Bradley Martin on X

The Kick streamer has been beefing with N3on and his girlfriend Sam Frank for some time now. Their feud went from social to legal when Sam spat on the Russian after a specific interaction a few days ago. While initially brushing it off, the streamer later publicly talked about filing charges, with the police also getting involved in the same stream.

Many have supported Vitaly because of the nature of the assault, but Bradley Martin appeared quite annoyed with the legal talk and pressed him about the decision in their meeting last week. The fitness YouTuber derided the streamer for bringing charges against Sam Frank and appeared to be downplaying the incident.

Expand Tweet

This is why Bradley Martin's prank on the streamer included a person playing N3on's character while another person played the Kick streamer's bodyguard. The two pranksters, apparently organized by Bradley, entered the studio during their interview and started heckling Vitaly.

The person playing N3on's character started by shouting, "What's up?" a couple of times before throwing water onto Vitaly's face. This seemed to be off-script, as Martyn claimed that while the prank was organized by him, the people were not supposed to throw water:

"Yeah it was, I didn't know he was going to throw water..."

It appears the N3on-themed prank did work in a way, and Bradley Martyn got a rise out of the Kick streamer because he ended up making quite a threatening post on X.

Fans are now looking forward to what Vitaly will do in retaliation. Here are a few general reactions to the post from his fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

N3on is also quite a controversial figure in the streaming world, having been embroiled in a fair few scandals over the years. Here's a list of N3on's top five controversies for some context.