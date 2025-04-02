What happened to Vitaly in the Philippines? Kick streamer reportedly arrested

Kick streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was reportedly arrested and taken away by law enforcement in the Philippines on April 2, 2025. Local media outlet The Philippine Star posted a news update on X, claiming that the controversial Russian content creator was apprehended by the police in front of a hotel in Pasay City after harassing local Filipinos in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) while streaming.

Ad

The news report from The Philippine Star attributes Vitaly's arrest to the Bureau of Immigration:

"Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who harassed and disrespected Filipinos while filming at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, was caught by police officers in front of a hotel along Seaside Boulevard in Pasay City on Wednesday based on a mission order from the Bureau of Immigration, according to CIDG director Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What are the allegations against Vitaly that supposedly led to his arrest in the Philippines?

The stream that reportedly led to his arrest (Image via Vitaly/Kick)

Vitaly is known for his pranks-based content and has a reputation for being controversial. The Kick streamer has also made headlines in the past for harassing people on the streets while IRL streaming for content, and it appears that he was doing something similar during his trip to the Philippines in the last couple of days.

Ad

The Russian national has been in the Southeast Asian country for a while now, and has done several IRL streams. The particular broadcast that seems to have caused his arrest was done three days ago (March 31, 2025) and is tellingly titled: Vitaly DISTURBING THE PEACE in Philippines 😈.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A clip of the streamer where Vitaly threatens to rob a woman on the streets of the Philippines has also garnered a lot of attention. In the video, the Kick streamer can be heard saying:

"Madam, I am going to f**king rob you."

When the woman stopped in her tracks, he claimed he wanted to give her money and then walked away after hurling cuss words at her for wearing a mask:

Ad

"I'm going to give you money. No, okay. Okay, 'cus you've got a Covid mask you liberal f**k. Go get your vaccine!"

Later in the clip, he also forcibly confronted a security guard at a mall and ran away with his cap.

As per an April 2, 2025, report by The Philippine Star, the streamer allegedly harassed the local Pinoy population in Bonifacio Global City. A relevant part of the news update reads:

Ad

"The content creator is seen messing around with Pinoys at Bonifacio Global City by riding a patrol motorcycle, stealing a security guard’s cap multiple times, and playing petty pranks with passersby."

It is unclear what will happen to Vitaly now that he has reportedly been apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration in the Philippines. In related news, his Kick channel was suspended for a time back in November 2024 for allegedly doing the N*zi salute.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback