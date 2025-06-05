Tectone banned from Twitch for third time, streamer says "things are far worse than he feared"

Popular streamer John "Tectone" has been banned from Twitch yet again. On June 5, 2025, an automated X account, @StreamerBans, notified the online community of the content creator's third suspension from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

Ad

As of this writing, when accessing the 31-year-old's channel, a message appears informing that the account is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Terms of Service or guidelines.

The message reads:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

The message that appears when trying to access Tectone's official channel, as of June 5, 2025 (Image via Twitch)

The gacha games streamer eventually addressed his Twitch ban via X, claiming that "things are far worse than he feared." Describing the situation as "ridiculous," Tectone wrote:

Ad

Trending

"I told everyone this would happen. Things are far worse than I feared. We will be talking about this when I go live at 9am cst when I go live on YouTube AND kick. This is f**king ridiculous."

The streamer addresses his Twitch ban (Image via X/@Tectone)

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on Tectone's third Twitch suspension.

Ad

"I think it might happen to asmongold as well if they really wanna see their website crash and burn" X user @BlackSwanNews17 wrote.

"Teccy not getting banned challenge impossible tier type s**t, I swear. Well, it was to be expected" X user @SmokerSasha remarked.

"So many are surprised about this when you said you knew about it and that it was going to happen. Anyways, f**k Twitch. Looking forward to the stream, baldy!" X user @Ouroboros8920 commented.

Ad

"if this is perma especially after the whole hasan getting only one day ban s**t then the "tectone martyr" will be even more real, guys go on kick and youtube." X user @Graavy0503 posted.

Tectone claimed an insider told him he'd get permanently banned from Twitch

Tectone made headlines on May 2, 2025, when he claimed to have been told by an insider that his Twitch channel would be permanently banned "within a month." While insisting that he was not joking about the situation, the former One True King (OTK) member stated:

Ad

"I've been told by an insider that I will be permanently banned from within the month. Yup! I was told that. I'm not kidding! I'm not kidding! Really, I have been told, within this month, I will be permanently banned off Twitch. Why, though? I have no idea. But we'll see."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, Tectone recently responded to Rebecca "JustaMinx's" claims of having "bad interactions" with him, stating that he only met the Irish personality once.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More