"I called them w**res": Tectone reveals why Twitch banned him for 7 days

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has explained the reason behind his recent seven-day-long ban on Twitch. The streamer claimed that statements made by him about two OnlyF*ns models were the reason behind the punitive action taken against him by Twitch moderation. Notably, this is the third time he has been banned on the platform, and all three of his suspensions have occurred within this year.

Explaining the reason behind the seven-day-long ban handed to him by Twitch, Tectone stated:

"Why did Twitch deem me worthy of a seven day ban? Because I called them wh***s. Yep! I called two women with OnlyF*ns wh***s, which is, by the way, by definition, a factual statement. OnlyF*ns girls who are sex workers are prostitutes. Prostitutes are wh***s. Wh***s are prostitutes. Prostitutes are sex workers"

"I tell the truth and I get banned for seven days": Tectone reacts to his third Twitch ban

Tectone is no stranger to controversy, with the statements he makes during his broadcasts often becoming topics of discussion due to their unfiltered and risque nature. Similar to the current situation, his previous ban on the platform, which took effect on April 29, 2025, was due to his statements about fellow Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan," whom he had called "fat" (among other labels).

Despite the punishment by Twitch, Tectone has doubled down on his original statements about the OnlyF*ns models, further claiming that what he said was the "truth":

"I got banned fro two weeks for calling a fat person fat. I got banned for seven days for calling a wh***e a wh***e. Now, I'm sorry if that terminology upsets you, but the problem is, that doesn't make it any less true, and the reality is, when I go live, and I tell the truth and I get banned for seven days."

The streamer also claimed that he had made the remarks about the models in "defense," as they had "provoked" him by accusing him of crimes, which he claims he has not committed:

"I'm only calling them that out of defense because they have provoked me, accusing me of crimes that I have not committed whatsoever. Going in on allegations that went f**king nowhere almost a year ago now. I think it's pretty reasonable I call them a name or two."

In other news, Tectone had recently been accused by Twitch streaming personality Becca "JustaMinx" of "sexually assaulting and degrading" his past partners.

