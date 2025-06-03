  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • JustaMinx accuses Tectone of allegedly "sexually assaulting and degrading" his past partners

JustaMinx accuses Tectone of allegedly "sexually assaulting and degrading" his past partners

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Jun 03, 2025 19:55 GMT
JustaMinx has made serious allegations against Tectone after his recent Kick entry (Image via Justa Minx/YouTube)
JustaMinx has made serious allegations against Tectone after his recent Kick entry (Image via Justa Minx/YouTube)

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Becca "JustaMinx" recently accused fellow streamer John "Tectone" of abusive behavior with his past partners in light of the latter's recently announced entry on Kick. She also made a mention about Tectone's father, who has previously been convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault.

Ad

Responding to the announcement made by Kick's official X account about Tectone joining the platform, JustaMinx wrote:

"Just a reminder this dude supports his father who is a r*pist and got an anime tattoo to feel better after SA'ing and degrading his past two partners but ok."
JustaMinx made a mention of Tectone&#039;s father&#039;s sexual assault convictions as well (Image via @JustaMinx/X)
JustaMinx made a mention of Tectone's father's sexual assault convictions as well (Image via @JustaMinx/X)

"Had bad interactions with him": JustaMinx makes accusations against Tectone after latter's entry on Kick

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Streamer and commentator Tectone's arrival on Kick comes after fellow streaming personality Zack "Asmongold" announced that he would be broadcasting on Kick alongside Twitch as part of his shift towards multistreaming. Tectone has also planned to follow Asmongold's footsteps, broadcasting across platforms simultaneously.

However, replying to Kick's X post about Tectone, JustaMinx made serious allegations against him, claiming he expressed support for his father, who had previously revealed to have been convicted of fourteen counts of sexual assault while he served in the military.

Ad

While referring readers to a YouTube video, titled Twitch's Most Abusive Liar, JustaMinx also claimed that she had "bad interactions" with Tectone in the past:

"I've had bad interactions with him myself in private but this video really will shine some light to viewers"

Tectone has garnered a substantial fanbase across platforms, owing to his extensive coverage of internet drama through commentary, as well as his coverage of gacha games. Recently, Tectone claimed in a broadcast that he is a "multi-millionaire," causing many to speculate about the streamer's net worth.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications