JustaMinx accuses Tectone of allegedly "sexually assaulting and degrading" his past partners

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Becca "JustaMinx" recently accused fellow streamer John "Tectone" of abusive behavior with his past partners in light of the latter's recently announced entry on Kick. She also made a mention about Tectone's father, who has previously been convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault.

Ad

Responding to the announcement made by Kick's official X account about Tectone joining the platform, JustaMinx wrote:

"Just a reminder this dude supports his father who is a r*pist and got an anime tattoo to feel better after SA'ing and degrading his past two partners but ok."

JustaMinx made a mention of Tectone's father's sexual assault convictions as well (Image via @JustaMinx/X)

"Had bad interactions with him": JustaMinx makes accusations against Tectone after latter's entry on Kick

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Streamer and commentator Tectone's arrival on Kick comes after fellow streaming personality Zack "Asmongold" announced that he would be broadcasting on Kick alongside Twitch as part of his shift towards multistreaming. Tectone has also planned to follow Asmongold's footsteps, broadcasting across platforms simultaneously.

However, replying to Kick's X post about Tectone, JustaMinx made serious allegations against him, claiming he expressed support for his father, who had previously revealed to have been convicted of fourteen counts of sexual assault while he served in the military.

Ad

While referring readers to a YouTube video, titled Twitch's Most Abusive Liar, JustaMinx also claimed that she had "bad interactions" with Tectone in the past:

"I've had bad interactions with him myself in private but this video really will shine some light to viewers"

Tectone has garnered a substantial fanbase across platforms, owing to his extensive coverage of internet drama through commentary, as well as his coverage of gacha games. Recently, Tectone claimed in a broadcast that he is a "multi-millionaire," causing many to speculate about the streamer's net worth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More