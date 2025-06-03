JustaMinx accuses Tectone of allegedly "sexually assaulting and degrading" his past partners

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Becca "JustaMinx" recently accused fellow streamer John "Tectone" of abusive behavior with his past partners in light of the latter's recently announced entry on Kick. She also made a mention about Tectone's father, who has previously been convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault.
Responding to the announcement made by Kick's official X account about Tectone joining the platform, JustaMinx wrote:
"Just a reminder this dude supports his father who is a r*pist and got an anime tattoo to feel better after SA'ing and degrading his past two partners but ok."
"Had bad interactions with him": JustaMinx makes accusations against Tectone after latter's entry on Kick
Streamer and commentator Tectone's arrival on Kick comes after fellow streaming personality Zack "Asmongold" announced that he would be broadcasting on Kick alongside Twitch as part of his shift towards multistreaming. Tectone has also planned to follow Asmongold's footsteps, broadcasting across platforms simultaneously.
However, replying to Kick's X post about Tectone, JustaMinx made serious allegations against him, claiming he expressed support for his father, who had previously revealed to have been convicted of fourteen counts of sexual assault while he served in the military.
While referring readers to a YouTube video, titled Twitch's Most Abusive Liar, JustaMinx also claimed that she had "bad interactions" with Tectone in the past:
"I've had bad interactions with him myself in private but this video really will shine some light to viewers"
Tectone has garnered a substantial fanbase across platforms, owing to his extensive coverage of internet drama through commentary, as well as his coverage of gacha games. Recently, Tectone claimed in a broadcast that he is a "multi-millionaire," causing many to speculate about the streamer's net worth.