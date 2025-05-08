Tectone addresses Pinkchyu's allegations after she brought up his father's assault case

Streaming personality John "Tectone" has addressed recent allegations made by his ex-girlfriend and fellow Twitch streamer Pinkchyu against his father. To those unaware, political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" recently claimed that Tectone's father was convicted of 14 counts of sexual assault while serving in the United States military.

Ad

In light of these charges being brought up, Pinkchyu had alleged that Tectone's father had made her uncomfortable during their interactions and made jokes about assault. Notably, Pinkchyu had previously alleged that her relationship with Tectone involved abuse, harassment, and exploitation, as well as sexual assault.

Now, responding to these allegations, Tectone has stated during his broadcast:

"When you guys get to see, how false- hopefully you guys get to see how false the allegations are within the next three f**king years. Hopefully. Guys, I'll be real. I went to the police yesterday... Hey, let's hurry this sh** up. Like, legit. I got my lawyers and said, hey, let's hurry this sh** the f**k up... I've been waiting seven months! I've been waiting seven months for these people to reach out to me!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Will fully cooperate": Tectone addresses allegations made by Pinkchyu and discusses investigation

Expand Tweet

Ad

While making the allegations, Pinkchyu had announced that she would be filing a police report against her abuser, whom she had not named directly but was speculated to be Tectone.

After previously having denied the allegations as untrue, Tectone stated that he has not been contracted by the police in the past six months. Further, he claimed that he was willing to fully partake in the investigation to ensure that it meets an "expedient and just result," which he can then share with his audience:

Ad

"I would like to reiterate that it has been nearly 6 months I still have never been contacted by the Austin Police department I look forward to the opportunity and will fully cooperate with their investigation and do everything in my ability to assist in bringing this allegation to an expedient and just result and then sharing with all of you the results of the case."

Ad

Notably, Pinkchyu had made a post on X on May 8, 2025, in which she showcased a supposed mail trail between her and a detective from the Special Victims Unit of the Austin Police Department. These emails were dated April 26, 2025, and featured a conversation about a supposed meeting between Pinkchyu and the detective to discuss the case. Alongside the post, Pinkchyu wrote:

"I’m not a liar. God forbid a victim stand up for herself and say enough."

Ad

While responding to his father's sexual assault case being brought up by HasanAbi, Tectone was seen getting emotional during his broadcast, and accused the former of forcing him to relive his childhood trauma involving his father.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More