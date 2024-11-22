Tectone denies Pinkchyu's accusations of sexual assault and claims he will take legal action if she does not apologize

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has denied Pinkchyu's accusations of sexual abuse and assault in a recent post on X, dated November 22, 2024. The OTK-affiliated content creator had previously obliquely addressed the allegations on his stream. He has now threatened legal action if Pinkchyu does not apologize within two weeks.

For context, on November 21, 2024, cosplayer and live streamer Pinkchyu made a thread on X from her alternate account, detailing several instances of abuse she faced in her former relationship with John. In her posts, she stated how the latter would degrade and force her to commit explicit acts even if she was crying.

After a public outcry online, Tectone has now categorically denied the allegations. In a post from his official account on X, the streamer claimed that the accusations of assault are "made up":

"I have been accused of: sexual assault (potentially rape), prostitution and severe emotional abuse among other things. I want to make this extremely clear, everything she accuses me of in her statement is a complete lie. Nothing about these accusations is true, they are entirely made up."

Tectone also threatened to take legal action if Pinkchyu did not apologize in two weeks, stating that she was lying:

"Out of respect for our previous relationship, I will give Pinkchyu two weeks to apologize for these statements and acknowledge that they are false and inaccurate. If this does not happen, I will pursue legal action against Pinkchyu and those who knowingly repeat her lies with a reckless disregard for the truth."

"I have done nothing wrong": Tectone slams Pinkchyu and claims her accusations of abuse are lies

As mentioned, before his post on X, Tectone had addressed the accusations on his Twitch stream. In a broadcast dated November 22, 2024, he claimed that Pinkchyu was being influenced by others and that she was imagining things. While some viewers supported him, others claimed the OTK streamer was trying to gaslight her.

Regardless, Tectone has continued to allege that Pinkchyu's accusations were not truthful. After mentioning in his X post that he would sue her, the gacha streamer claimed to have evidence in his support, stating that he was ready to prove his innocence in a court of law:

"I have preserved all text messages, videos, and additional evidence from the time during the relationship and am more than willing to prove my innocence in a court of law. I am more than willing also to comply with any legal investigation into the truth of what actually happened."

Tectone further slammed Pinkchyu, claiming that her supposed lies are detrimental to real victims of abuse and assault. Noting that he is a victim of sexual assault himself, the streamer also insinuated that her allegations were a sort of revenge because of how their relationship had ended:

"As a victim of sexual assault myself, I find it absolutely disgusting that someone would weaponize a lie on this scale. Using false claims of sexual assault and rape as a weapon to achieve some sort of revenge for how a relationship ended does more damage to real victims than almost anything else. It's because of liars like Pinkchyu that weaponize trauma that legitimate victims are questioned and aren't trusted."

Tectone concluded his statement, after noting that he would not talk about the allegations and that his streaming schedule would remain unaffected because he had done "nothing wrong":

"Because of how serious these accusations are, I will not discuss them in any capacity until I am certain there is no other path forward and I'm forced to pursue legal action to clear my name of these malicious lies."

"My content will remain unchanged as I have done nothing wrong and I will never let a baseless lie stop me from doing what I love."

In related news, Tectone recently received a lot of backlash for his views on the abortion ban in certain states in the US.

