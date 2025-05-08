Tectone's ex-girlfriend Pinkchyu claims his father made her feel uncomfortable amid sexual assault controversy

Streaming personality John "Tectone" has become embroiled in controversy yet again as his ex-girlfriend, Pinkchyu, has made serious allegations about his father. For those unaware, the latter had also accused John of abuse, harassment, and exploitation in the past. On the other side, John's father's former conviction of sexual assault was recently brought to light by popular streamer HasanAbi.

In light of these remarks by Hasan, Pinkchyu has claimed that Tectone's father made her feel "extremely uncomfortable" and joked about sexual assault in Vietnam, presumably from his time in the military. In a post on X on May 8, 2025, Pinkchyu wrote:

"Wasn’t going to say anything. But that guy would not stop talking about how he wanted to have relations with a podcast member, made jokes about women being r**ed in Vietnam and made me extremely uncomfortable. I tried to say something and was told it wasn’t a big deal."

"Truth always comes to light": Tectone's ex-girlfriend Pinkchyu accuses former's father of making her feel uncomfortable

In January 2025, Pinkchyu had claimed that her former partner, Tectone, would be "abusive" towards her during their time together, and supposedly forced her to partake in sexual activity despite her feeling uncomfortable at the time.

Now, Pinkchyu claims that John's father, who reportedly has been convicted of 14 counts of sexual assault during his service in the US military, had labeled the women accusing him as "liars":

"He would say the women who accused him of SA in the military were liars and I still can’t believe he was allowed around other female CCs including me. The truth always comes to light and I hope those women know they did the right thing."

Addressing his father's case being brought up by HasanAbi, Tectone was seen getting emotional during a broadcast. Alongside, he also recalled an experience he had with his father prior to the latter being incarcerated for the assault case, and accused Hasan of making him relive childhood trauma.

