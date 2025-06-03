"I've seen you one time": Tectone responds to JustaMinx's claims of having had "bad interactions" with him

Twitch and Kick streamer John "Tectone" has responded to allegations made by Becca "JustaMinx" against him following the announcement of his entry on the Stake-owned platform. While bringing up his father, who has previously been convicted of sexual assault, JustaMinx claimed that she had "bad interactions" with the Gacha Games content creator in the past.

Denying her claims, Tectone claimed that he had met her only once, which was supposedly at the time of his debut for One True King (OTK), an organization he had previously been a part of. Talking about the matter during a broadcast, he said:

"Minx, I've seen you one time outside of Mizkif's house during my OTK debut, where I said, I got no idea who you are, but you're Schlatt's girlfriend, right? And you were actually nothing but kind..."

"Got wasted under medication": Tectone responds to JustaMinx's recent allegations against him

Tectone's arrival on Kick has been marred by allegations made against him by JustaMinx, who has claimed that the latter has previously expressed support for his father. The streamer's father has been convicted of fourteen counts of sexual assault during his time in the military, as claimed by content creators like political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi."

Subsequently, she had also accused Tectone of "degrading" his past partners. Now, responding to her statements, the streamer brought up the infamous incident that took place at the Thanksgiving party by OTK in 2021, when JustaMinx had allegedly consumed alcohol while on medication.

Talking about this, Tectone stated:

"...Then, you know, well, you got wasted again underneath medication at the party. Minx, are there anybody else in the room right now? Are there any humans in the room right now that you've had bad interactions with? Can you see them? What are they saying?"

Further, he made a post on X calling out JustaMinx, writing:

"Minx also takes shots at every alcoholics anonymous meeting she goes to"

Tectone is not the only Twitch content creator to recently join Kick, with fellow streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" also announcing that he would be broadcasting on both platforms as part of his recent drive to adopt multistreaming.

