Kick streamers react to Asmongold joining Kick: xQc, Tectone, Adin Ross, and more respond to official X post

Streaming personality and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" has officially joined Kick, and the X post announcing his arrival on the platform has been doing the rounds on the microblogging website. Following the post going up on June 1, 2025, multiple popular Kick streamers have been enthusiastically reacting to the news on X.

Ad

Asmon's decision to join Kick was borne out of his desire to shift to multistreaming, which will involve him broadcasting simultaneously on both Twitch as well as the Stake-backed platform.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

By doing so, the streamer should be able to acquire a wider viewership from the audience pools of both websites. With the news of him joining Kick going viral online, popular Kick streamers such as Adin Ross, Félix "xQc", and John "Tectone" have shared their opinions on the development:

"HUGE DUB," wrote @xQc

"HUGE DAY FOR THE UNEMPLOYED," wrote Tectone (@Tectone)

Ad

"This is so cool," wrote Ac7ionMann (@Ac7ionMann)

Why is Asmongold only multistreaming on Twitch and Kick?

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an address to his audience, Asmongold revealed that he would begin multistreaming on both Twitch and Kick on June 2, 2025, while also disclosing that he has not received a signing bonus from the Stake-backed platform. Asmon also discussed the reason behind his not pursuing YouTube as of now.

The streamer claimed that issues with the DMCA strikes on the Google-owned platform were hindering him from multistreaming there, stating:

"The reason why I didn't go to YouTube is because of DMCA. It's not feasible for me to go to YouTube. Like, if I could do it, I would, but I'm not going to. I'm going to start and try and do Kick."

Ad

Further, Asmongold also discussed his belief that multistreaming is the "future" of live content creation, and that his shift would also inspire other content creators to follow in his footsteps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More