Tectone claims and insider told him Twitch will permanently ban him within a month

Twitch streamer and YouTuber John "Tectone" recently claimed he was informed by an insider at the streaming company that he will be permanently banned from the platform within the month. For those unaware, the streamer had recently received a ban after he made contentious comments about political commentator and Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan."

Addressing his audience during a stream on Twitch on May 2, 2025, Tectone stated:

"Another ban? Ah, well! Ah, well! I've been told by an insider that I will be permanently banned from within the month. Yup! I was told that, I'm not kidding! I'm not kidding!"

"I'll be streaming on YouTube": Tectone claims that an insider told him he would be banned from Twitch within the month

Commentary streamer Tectone was recently banned for the second time on Twitch this year. He received his first ban on March 20, 2025, and was unbanned a day later. Just a month later, on April 27, Tectone was banned yet again for calling Frogan a "fat piece of sh**" after she made controversial remarks about US soldiers.

This time, he was banned for two days, getting unbanned on April 29, 2025. Originally, the ban was intended to last for two weeks. During his time off the platform, he had shifted to streaming on YouTube instead.

Now, supposedly facing a permanent ban from the Amazon-owned platform, Tectone has said that he would be streaming on YouTube in case the ban comes to fruition:

"Wh,y though? I have no idea, but we'll see! We will see. I have no idea. And if we do, I will be streaming on YouTube every day... Not worried about it, man. Not worried about it."

Even after he received a ban on Twitch, Tectone doubled down on his original statement. Stating that he was "not sorry," Tectone claimed that Frogan was an "industry plant."

