HasanAbi banned from Twitch for "improper handling of terrorist propaganda"

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker has been banned from Twitch for "improper handling of propaganda." On May 25, 2025, an automated X account, @StreamerBans, informed the community of the 33-year-old's sixth suspension from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

Ad

When trying to access HasanAbi's channel, a message appears notifying that the streamer's channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Terms of Service (ToS).

The message reads:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Screenshot of the message when trying to access Hasan's channel following his Twitch ban on May 25, 2025 (Image via twitch.tv)

Hasan eventually took to X to address his Twitch ban, sharing a screenshot of the platform's email. Explaining why a "global suspension" had been placed on his channel, Twitch wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Reason - Improper Handling of Terrorist Propaganda. Sharing content related to a terrorist or violent extremist groups. Examples of violative conduct include, but are not limited to: Showing a violent extremist manifesto on stream while denouncing it. Speaking out against terrorist organizations while displaying a recruitment video."

Expand Tweet

Ad

HasanAbi wants Twitch to change its Terms of Service in response to this sixth ban

HasanAbi responded to his sixth ban by claiming that he "covered the motives" of the recent shooting at the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, arguing that the platform's Terms of Service "dictates a suspension for even critical examination of the manifesto."

Ad

Expressing hope that Twitch "changes this policy in the future," the Turkish-American personality wrote:

"i covered the motives of the israeli embassy staff shooter. twitch tos dictates a suspension for even critical examination of the manifesto. i believe this is a bad policy for news and press freedom. ill take the suspension, but hope twitch changes this policy in the future"

Ad

X user @foxpulls replied, alleging that the streamer described the shooting incident as a "false flag." In response, HasanAbi said:

"(X user @foxpulls writes, 'You called it a false flag. You hate the Jewish people and your antisemitic. If this was an attack on two Islamic humans, you would be attacking anyone calling it a false flag. You are a terrible person and I hope your life gets turned upside down') lmao i didn’t. ironically enough i was showing his motive to dispel the rumors of a false flag, which is the reason for this suspension but i don’t think you’re capable of critical thought."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has made a one-word response to HasanAbi's Twitch ban, saying "Yikes!"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More