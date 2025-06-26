"Disgusting f**king monsters": Tectone slams Twitch for allegedly telling him to "ignore" allegations made against him amid recent ban

Streaming personality John "Tectone" recently went off against Twitch for allegedly sending him a message in which the platform asked the content creator to "ignore" those supposedly making slanderous accusations against him. For those uninitiated, the streamer received a seven-day ban from the Amazon-owned platform on June 26, 2025, making it his fourth overall ban on Twitch.

In a subsequent broadcast on Kick and YouTube, he has claimed that the ban was caused by Twitch streamer Denims' community mass-reporting his channel.

The OTK member had previously called out Twitch for not taking any action against Denims for allegedly calling him a "rapist" and a "sexual predator" who "beats women." He has now explained how the platform supposedly asked him to ignore the individuals from Denims' community who had allegedly been harassing and promoting the aforementioned allegations against the streamer:

"They (Twitch) sent me a DM on how to deal with this. And they told me to just ignore them. That's their solution. They want me to just ignore them. Guys, Twitch, you telling me to just ignore them is you telling me to have people send me career-ending false allegations, going after my friends, going after my friends' dead f**king parents, and just ignoring them. What type of disgusting f**king monsters do you have to be, to expect me to be able to be defamed, slandered, have my livelihood ripped away from me!"

"You're going to have to keep banning me": Tectone states he will continue to speak up against those "coming at" him

Streaming personality Tectone recently criticised Twitch after he was banned from the platform, supposedly for his interaction with Twitch streamer Denims. The latter had allegedly expressed her discontentment with Tectone referring to her as a "wh**e." Tectone had responded by stating that she should not have an account on OnlyF*ns if she did not want to be labeled that way.

Since being banned, the streamer has chastised Twitch for not taking action against Denims and her community for levying allegations against him, which he has claimed to be "false."

Now, doubling down on his statements, Tectone has stated that Twitch would have to ban him in the future as well, as he would continue to speak out against those targeting him online:

"I gave you three weeks, with a compiled, easy-to-read folder! Yet, I get banned in less than twenty-four hours after my quote-unquote, infraction... You're going to have to keep banning me, over and over and over and over again, because if these people are coming at me... I'm going to have to f**king say something."

This is not the first time Tectone has been banned for his controversial remarks. The streamer was previously suspended for two weeks for calling Frogan “fat” during a broadcast.

