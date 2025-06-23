"I should really f**k you up!": Streamer Jayrelly reacts after getting assaulted by a woman on livestream

Twitch streamer Jayrelly is known for his Just Chatting and IRL content on the platform. Notably, his on-the-street interactions make up most of the top trending clips on his page, and he recently made an addition to this collection following a physical altercation with a woman during a June 21, 2025, broadcast. The incident seemingly started during a late-night IRL stream and escalated quite quickly.

The story goes that while Jay was crossing the street, a woman, walking past him, said:

"Excuse you."

The streamer, seemingly offended by the comment, looked at the woman and asked:

"What? ('B**ch, you heard me!,' said the woman)."

The situation rapidly shifted following the woman's comment. Jayrelly encouraged her to "have some manners," and she responded by chucking her drink at the streamer's face.

"Like I said, excuse you! F**k is you talking about? ('You can have some f**king manners, b**ch!,' said Jay) Like I said, excuse you, f**k is you talking about?!"

Right after this, the woman instantly wound up a punch and landed it square on Jayrelly's jaw. An associate of the attacker held her back, pushing her away from the streamer. After a brief moment following the punch, Jay said:

"You see what I'm saying, bro? I should really f**k you up! You can call your ni**as down here too! Word to my..."

The streamer's voice faltered as he moved away from the camera towards the woman. While he refrained from retaliating physically, he then proceeded to shout out a series of slurs as she walked away.

"Dumb a*s b**ch!": Looking at the moments following Jayrelly's physical altercation

[Timestamp - 45:42]

As Jayrelly walked back to the camera, his voice can be heard saying:

"You got no f**king respect! Dumb a*s b**ch! Suck my d**k!"

The streamer continued to hurl insults as a few witnesses encouraged him to step back. He then asked his viewers to clip the assault, so that he could "expose" the woman:

"I got that sh*t on stream? Someone clip that!.. That b**ch getting exposed, and find her '@' too, and I'm putting her on the next list too, dumb a*s th*t b**ch!"

Regardless of the scuffle, Jayrelly seemingly went on to have a good night. Clips of his IRL nighttime New York stream can be seen on his Instagram page, @jaydrench. The catalog features short videos of the steamer, dancing, taking shots and even poking fun at the local authorities as his night came to a close.

Woman responds to attacking Jayrelly

The woman in the situation later took accountability, apologized, and explained her side of the story, stating that she acted out of order, under the influence of alcohol:

"...I'm walking away, I hear 'b**ch,' [so I] cracked him, that's it. [Throwing] the water, yes, understandable, yes, the water was too f**king much, it was... I feel like the ni**a was tryna put me on the spot, so I reacted, and I'm drunk as f**k, at this point I don't even know what I'm doin' for real..."

In other streamer-related physical altercation news, Kick's Heelmike ended up with a bloodied face after an on-stream fight in April 2025, which eventually led to him getting a permanent ban from the platform.

