Controversial Kick streamer Heelmike ends with bloody face during violent physical altercation, later his channel goes offline

Controversial Kick streamer Michael “Heelmike” has once again found himself in the headlines after a rather violent clip involving him and another individual went viral. The clip (taken from Michael’s April 11 stream) in question captured a physical brawl between him and another individual, resulting in Michael sustaining visible bruises and a bloody face during the live stream.

Trigger Warning: This story contains blood and a gory depiction.

Half an hour after the clips of the brawl went viral, Heelmike’s Kick channel, which had around 91K followers at the time of writing, was removed from the website (indicating that it received a suspension). Here's what his channel reads:

"We can't find the page you're looking for."

What happened with controversial Kick streamer Heelmike? Explaining the viral clip

Once again, Kick seems to be associated with violent content, with the latest incident involving Heelmike. The clip showed the streamer engaged in a heated argument with another person, which quickly escalated into physical violence as punches were exchanged.

Heelmike bore the brunt of the altercation, taking direct blows to his face. As a result, his face showed visible bruises, and blood could be seen flowing from a few places. Watch the violent exchange by clicking here.

Here's an image of the aftermath of the violent confrontation. The streamer clearly has a bruised face:

Shortly after the altercation, the streamer uploaded a brief video attempting to explain the situation. In it, he hinted that the conflict might have stemmed from him having some form of intimate involvement with the assailant's (or someone associated with him) girlfriend. He said:

"I f**k your b*tch and you get back by not dumping her and having people jump me. Why don't you f**k her better? You got people jumping at me? (Laughs) Wait till I text the Jews. I'm kidding."

This isn't the first instance of Michael facing repercussions on the Kick platform. On March 24, 2024, his channel was temporarily suspended after Kick informed him of a punishment for "Underage endangerment." Before the incident, in January 2024, he received a temporary suspension when a woman exposed her private parts on his stream.