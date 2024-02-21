YouTuber and Kick streamer Jack Doherty is reportedly being sued by a man who got punched by his bodyguard

Controversial content creator and Kick streamer Jack Doherty has allegedly been hit with a lawsuit by a man who got knocked out when Jack's bodyguard punched him during a Halloween Party back in October 2023. Netizens who follow the streamer may remember that a clip of the incident also went viral on social media after Doherty himself shared it on X with the caption:

"My security just knocked out a guy live on my kick.…"

Note: The following video contains inappropriate language.

The man standing beside Corinna Kopf, who got knocked to the ground, identified himself on court documents as Chase Gardella. He is reportedly suing Jack Doherty and his bodyguard, Kane Kongg, over the incident. At the time of writing, the clip from the Kick stream dated October 28, which was shared on X, has over 12 million views.

"Why would you snitch on your bodyguard like that?": Viewers had predicted the Jack Doherty lawsuit months ago

Jack has risen in popularity over the last year due to his IRL streams on the Stake-backed live-streaming platform Kick. During this time, he has been embroiled in a fair few controversies., and the October 2023 clip of his bodyguard punching a person is one of the most viral clips of "content" on his social media accounts.

It appears that the altercation between Corrina Kopf's friends and Jack Doherty's bodyguard had started over disagreements about being invited to the Halloween party in the first place. Regardless, the incident ended with a person being punched in the face.

Jack Doherty and his bodyguard, Kane Kongg, received a lot of backlash after the incident. Many predicted that the clip was enough proof for the victim's lawyers to press charges against them. One X user even called the streamer out for "snitching" on his bodyguard:

"the next thing they’re gona be pressing is charges why would you snitch on your body guard like that?"

Here are some other similar reactions from October:

It has not been confirmed by various sources that Jack Doherty and his bodyguard are being sued, with the victim's lawyers asking for charges that include battery, assault, emotional distress, and more. The Kick streamer has yet to respond publicly to the lawsuit.

Jack has been embroiled in several scandals in his career, and his antics involving the bodyguard have received a lot of negative reactions from popular content creators. YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" described Doherty as an "insufferable a**hole" in a video made in response to his pranks in December 2024.