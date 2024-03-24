"THIS LIL BISH IS 24": Heelmike calls out Kick after being banned for "Underage endangerment"

Controversial streamer Michael "Heelmike" recently announced that Kick had banned him. In a post on X, he shared a screenshot that reveals that the reason the platform suspended him was "Underage endangerment." Michael has called out the website for this ruling, sharing a picture of the woman he was streaming with and claiming she is not a child.

The post on X has garnered thousands of impressions within hours, and has the following caption:

"HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAH. THERE IS NO F**KING WAY @KickStreaming BANNED ME FOR UNDERAGE ENGAGEMENT(sic). THIS LIL BISH IS 24. THERES NO WAY."

The streamer's post on X (Image via @Heelmike/X)

This is his second ban of 2024 after he and Jack Doherty were suspended back in January after a woman appeared to flash her privates to them on camera after being egged on by Doherty.

Heelmike gets banned from Kick once again

Michael is quite a contentious streamer who made the switch to the Stake-backed platform in January 2023, a few months after the new website was announced towards the end of 2022. He had quite a large following on Twitch. He garnered a lot of attention for his Fortnite streams and still boasts over seven million followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform despite not going live on his channel for over a year.

Expand Tweet

However, since coming to Kick, he has been known for IRL vlog-style streams, collaborating with other creators, some of which have blown into scandals. His first ban on this site came in February 2023 when he was suspended for a brief time after indulging in sexual actions on camera.

However, since then, Heelmike has been banned several times, such as back in October 2023 after he got into a proper fistfight with other streamers like SweaterGXD, Cuffem, and Citrus. This happened after an altercation between them turned into a brawl, which led Kick to suspend some of the creators involved.