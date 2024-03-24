"THIS LIL BISH IS 24": Heelmike calls out Kick after being banned for "Underage endangerment"

Controversial streamer Michael "Heelmike" recently announced that Kick had banned him. In a post on X, he shared a screenshot that reveals that the reason the platform suspended him was "Underage endangerment." Michael has called out the website for this ruling, sharing a picture of the woman he was streaming with and claiming she is not a child.
The post on X has garnered thousands of impressions within hours, and has the following caption:
"HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAH. THERE IS NO F**KING WAY @KickStreaming BANNED ME FOR UNDERAGE ENGAGEMENT(sic). THIS LIL BISH IS 24. THERES NO WAY."
This is his second ban of 2024 after he and Jack Doherty were suspended back in January after a woman appeared to flash her privates to them on camera after being egged on by Doherty.
Heelmike gets banned from Kick once again
Michael is quite a contentious streamer who made the switch to the Stake-backed platform in January 2023, a few months after the new website was announced towards the end of 2022. He had quite a large following on Twitch. He garnered a lot of attention for his Fortnite streams and still boasts over seven million followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform despite not going live on his channel for over a year.
However, since coming to Kick, he has been known for IRL vlog-style streams, collaborating with other creators, some of which have blown into scandals. His first ban on this site came in February 2023 when he was suspended for a brief time after indulging in sexual actions on camera.
However, since then, Heelmike has been banned several times, such as back in October 2023 after he got into a proper fistfight with other streamers like SweaterGXD, Cuffem, and Citrus. This happened after an altercation between them turned into a brawl, which led Kick to suspend some of the creators involved.