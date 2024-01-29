"Kick turned into a f**king warzone" - Fans shocked as Kick streamer Xenathewitch assaults HeelMike after he throws her belongings in pool

A clip featuring Kick streamers Xenathewitch (or Xena) and Michael "HeelMike" has gone viral on X. The two content creators recently appeared on controversial internet personality Jack Doherty's livestream. Things took a turn for the worse when Doherty expressed a desire to throw Xenathewitch's belongings into the pool.

Jack Doherty eventually told HeelMike to do it instead:

"(HeelMike says, 'What the f**k are you doing?') I'm throwing her demonic cards in the pool. I'm throwing them in the pool! You do it, I don't want to get my a*s beat. No, don't do it!"

Without hesitation, HeelMike threw the Fresh and Fit podcast member's possessions. Seeing this, Xena assaulted the 29-year-old and exclaimed:

"What the f**k is wrong with you? You piece of s**t! Bro, why would you do that s**t? What the f**k is wrong with you? For real! That's not even f**king funny! That was a f**king gift to me, bro. I don't give a f**k! You do everything for a f**king clip. Let go of me before I touch you in the f**king d**k! This s**t was a f**king gift, you f**king piece of s**t."

In retaliation, the Kick streamer smashed HeelMike's camera and added:

"How do you f**king like it? How do you f**king like it? You are destroying people's property!"

With numerous fans commenting on the content creators' altercation, X user @jaseskii wrote:

"Kick turned into a f**king warzone."

Expand Tweet

"It's so cringe and fake" - Kick streamers Xenathewitch and HeelMike's heated altercation leaves netizens divided

X user @jaseskii's comment on the Kick streamers' clip (Image via @Kick_Champ/X)

Xenathewitch is a well-known content creator, best known for her IRL broadcasts. She was associated with Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako," as the two internet personalities were previously in a relationship. Xenathewitch has also made headlines several times for controversial reasons.

She went viral on January 22, 2024, after having a heated argument with an Uber driver. Not only that, but her cameraman took the driver's phone from the car and threw it on the road.

HeelMike is also a popular Kick streamer, who often captures the internet's attention. He, too, has been involved in physical altercations, and on October 24, 2023, he got banned from the streaming platform after getting into a fight with Adin Ross' associates.

On January 28, 2023, Xenathewitch and HeelMike clashed after the latter threw the former's belongings into a swimming pool. The clip was posted on X, with the video receiving over 519k views.

Here's what the online community had to say:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kick streamer HeelMike's address in the aftermath of the physical altercation (Image via @Heelmike/X)

On January 28, 2024, HeelMike addressed the controversy, claiming that Xenathewitch was "lucky" because he chose not to escalate the situation.