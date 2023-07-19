"I'm not going to be thrown under the bus" - Sneako's alleged ex-girlfriend calls out the controversial internet personality, leaks private DMs

On July 19, 2023, Twitter user @xenathewitcher called out controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" in a series of social media updates. The former claimed she had been in a relationship with the Rumble streamer. She also said she didn't want to "expose" the streamer. However, she did not want to be thrown under the bus.

@xenathewitcher added that it was fine for Sneako to stop dating her because he wanted to be "true to Islam." However, she stated that he should not have "lied" and should have made their relationship public.

An excerpt from @xenathewitcher's tweet reads:

"I’m not gonna do this exposing s**t but I’m not going to be thrown under a bus to be ran over and rot for this man to fix his precious virtue signaling reputation. It’s fine that he wants to be true to Islam and stop dating because it’s haram. But you don’t have to lie and make it seem like you were never publicly claiming me and Sydney (rumblewifey) when you said multiple times, on public platforms and privately between us that we were in a relationship."

"I could truly share things about you and your character" - Twitter user @xenathewitcher calls out Sneako and talks about their relationship

The 415-word tweet began with @xenathewitcher responding to those who called her a "liar" for being in a relationship with Sneako. She said:

"I’m sorry for that recent post. I just won’t get called a liar about being in a relationship when I was 100% told I was in one all along. Publicly and privately. I was the one requesting to keep it private because I have OF past and didn’t want to tarnish anyone’s reputation or be harassed."

The Twitter user claimed to have advised Sneako to be "mentally prepared" for their breakup, which she saw as "inevitable." The latter responded by telling her to "stop being dramatic."

@xenathewitcher also brought up the Rumble streamer's conversation with Bradley Martyn, saying:

"You can be an adult about the end, as I requested you tell me ahead of time so I could mentally prepare for this breakup which I knew was inevitable. I was told to 'stop being dramatic.' And even promised gifts from Thailand to pacify me when I would 'overreact' about being sh**ted on during the Bradley Martin Interview. Always told 'It’s optics. Trust what I’m doing'- and I would. I happily accepted whatever you had to do for your image with the promise that you’d still be here for me. I didn’t need public validation."

Twitter user @xenathewitcher's tweet dated July 19, 2023 (Image via Twitter)

@xenathewitcher also requested that Sneako return the gifts she had given him because she did not want the items destroyed:

"You accepted gifts from me and even posted them online, the Father’s Day painting, the Valentine’s Day portraits, and I asked for it all back because I don’t want my art destroyed. I haven’t received anything back. My rings my mother got me are in your silverware drawer, been asking for weeks. My black heels and Victoria's Secret jacket are in your home and I’ve asked for that as well."

In the concluding paragraphs, @xenathewitcher warned Sneako by stating that she could reveal certain details about him and his "character." She added:

"I’m not doing this s**t. I could truly, truly share things about you and your character but unfortunately, I care enough about you and all of our mutual friends to not do that. But you’re definitely not sober. Or pure."

Additionally, @xenathewitcher leaked private DMs with Sneako. Here's the snapshot:

Twitter user @xenathewitcher leaks private conversations with Sneako (Image via Twitter)

Twitter user @xenathewitcher's follow-up tweet (Image via Twitter)

Twitter user @xenathewitcher followed up and again stated she was "not exposing" anyone and was speaking on her own behalf. She stated she was being "extremely careful" not to say anything unrelated to her.

At the time of writing, Sneako had not responded to @xenathewitcher's tweets.