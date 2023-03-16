xQc panics after accidentally leaking his Twitter DMs, later provides details about a conversation he had with Adin Ross

Twitch star Felix "xQc" went live on his channel on March 16, 2023, to play a variety of games. He also hosted a Just Chatting segment during which he reacted to Fortnite legend Tyler "Ninja's" latest tweet.

During the segment, xQc didn't realize his private messages were visible when he opened Ninja's social media update. It was revealed that the French-Canadian icon had conversed with Adin Ross, Andrew Trulli, Jenna "Meowri," Andrea Botez, and Johnathan "Blueface."

After realizing his blunder, xQc started panicking and instantly closed the browser window. He then decided to explain a discussion he had with Adin Ross and revealed that he had asked the Kick streamer's assistance in getting a new pendant made.

xQc "leaks" conversations he had with popular streamers

At the six-minute mark of his livestream6, xQc noticed a viewer sharing a link to Ninja's most recent tweet and jokingly calling it a "mega drama." This piqued his interest, but when he clicked on the link, he inadvertently revealed his Twitter DMs.

Upon realizing this, the former Overwatch pro slammed his desk in frustration and exclaimed:

"Yo! Yo! All right, now we have to fix my DMs. Well, f**k it. I'm going to leak it then. I'm going to f**king leak it then."

He then stated that he spoke with Adin Ross about getting a new pendant made and claimed that he had a "really good idea":

"I was talking; to ask Adin, okay? I want to see if I could get a pendant done. Right? I had a really f**king good idea. I don't want to tell you what it is. It'd be bussin'! Right? So I was like, 'Yo! Who do I kind of know? That could give me a plug on people that are really good at making them.'"

Timestamp: 00:06:55

The content creator mentioned getting in touch with Kai Cenat and also explained why he messaged Blueface:

"You know? So I DM'd Kai and I thought, 'Oh, Kai, who else around Kai?' I thought Adin, and I thought, you know, it said, 'Suggested contact' as Blueface. I was like, 'Yo, I mean, he's a bro.' I saw him in a podcast and he's got a bunch of ice on. I was like, 'Well, maybe I'm sure, maybe, he can help point me in the right direction to get a nice thing done.' Isn't that a good idea? Oh, my god! Anyway."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The clip featuring xQc accidentally leaking his Twitter DMs went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's a snippet of some fan reactions:

Fans on the streamer subreddit reacting to the clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

This isn't the first time xQc has unknowingly leaked something live on stream. On March 5, the Quebec native became the victim of a DDOS attack after he leaked his IP address while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. He was forced to cut his broadcast short due to the circumstances.

