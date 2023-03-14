xQc provides additional details about the JustaMinx controversy, reveals that she was "completely unresponsive" at the afterparty

During a livestream on March 14, 2023, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" provided additional details about the controversy surrounding fellow content creator Rebecca "JustaMinx." For context, yesterday (March 13), Felix revealed that The Streamer Awards afterparty was ruined after the latter got too intoxicated.

According to the French-Canadian icon, JustaMinx's antics prompted the deployment of firefighters and paramedics. He then revealed that the streamer had become "completely unresponsive" as a result of excessive drinking.

xQc went on to say that there was "no saving" her:

"She was completely unresponsive. Right? Before the dudes get there, and starting to, you know, like, doing their thing, I sat down and I tried to be, like, you know, 'Yo, are you there?' And try to... really, try to connect, and see if she's around. You know, like, there? And what I'm telling you, she just wasn't. It was just GG. Okay? There was no saving."

"She's just not there, man" - xQc gives details about the situation in which JustaMinx passed out after drinking too much at The Streamer Awards afterparty

At the 29-minute mark of his broadcast, xQc was talking about The Streamer Awards afterparty, which allegedly got shut down because of JustaMinx. He then noticed a message from Kaitlyn "Amouranth," who wrote:

"Minx was already trashed even at the awards show. She pre-drank for sure. She was right behind me, screaming during the show, 'I love you, QT(Cinderella),' and other catcalls at her. QT's face was cringing so hard."

The former Overwatch pro concurred with the content creator and mentioned that he decided to check in on JustaMinx after paramedics were called to deal with the situation. xQc stated:

"I go outside, okay? And, you know, like, brother, she is GG. Minx is just GG, guys. I mean... brother, I don't mind telling you. It's just... there's no coming back. From my understanding, and what the dudes were doing, the people that were there for help, because then they had to call people, right? So then the first responders were like, firemen and then ambulance. I think. I definitely saw a fire truck there first."

Timestamp: 00:29:40

xQc suspected JustaMinx of having alcohol poisoning and claimed that she was "completely unresponsive." He added:

"It was just... you know, when you're drunk, right? Well, that's like, almost about going into a coma. Just couldn't respond. I mean, you know, she's brain damaged. She's not just not there, man."

xQc also commented on JustaMinx's claim that she had a seizure at the afterparty, saying:

"I don't know what it is about the seizure thing. Guys, I don't know how seizures work. But, from what I've seen when I got there. I was there from the moment that she was on the ground to whenever they took her out in the stretcher, okay?"

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

xQc providing additional details about the situation went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting over 127 fan reactions. Here's what the community had to say:

Fans on the streamer subreddit reacting to the clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

The Streamer Awards host Blaire "QTCinderella" has also responded to the situation. She took to Twitter to call out JustaMinx after the latter claimed to have had the "worst seizure."

QTCinderella hit back at JustaMinx by saying that she was "drunk before the party," and shared a screenshot of a private conversation she had with her.

