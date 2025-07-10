Former NCT member Taeil sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison, arrested in courtroom after verdict

On July 10, 2025, JTBC News reported that former NCT member Taeil (Moon Tae-il) has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for charges related to s*xual assault. The 26th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court gave the sentencing. In addition to the prison term, the court has also imposed other conditions on the singer and three co-defendants.

Ad

The accused are required to complete a 40-hour s*xual violence rehabilitation program, disclose their personal information publicly, and face a five-year ban from working in institutions connected to children or teenagers.

Court’s order in Taeil's case (Image via X/@kchartsmaster)

The former K-pop idol was not detained during the investigation period. However, he was taken into custody immediately after the court's decision due to concerns about the possibility of flight. According to the JTBC report, the court stated:

Ad

Trending

"Since he is sentenced to prison, we have judged that there is a risk of flight, so we are issuing an arrest warrant."

For those unaware, this sentencing follows charges under South Korea's Special Act on the Punishment of S*xual Crimes, specifically involving group assault. The prosecution had initially sought a seven-year sentence, which highlights the severity of the case.

Taeil appeared in court dressed in black. The case stems from an incident in June of the previous year. Taeil and two others were accused of assaulting an intoxicated woman after meeting her at a club in Itaewon. They reportedly took her to a private villa in Bangbae-dong.

Ad

Background on Taeil's case, agency response, and timeline of events

According to investigation reports, the victim was a Chinese tourist. She had encountered the singer and his two associates at a club in Itaewon during the early hours of June 13. The group then transported her to a residence in Bangbae-dong. According to a report by Pannchoa, the assault reportedly occurred between 4:00 and 4:30 a.m.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The police began investigating the case in July, utilizing CCTV footage and phone records for assistance. The police initially requested an arrest warrant, but it was dismissed at the time. The case was then forwarded to the prosecution in September 2024.

Taeil made his debut as a member of NCT U in 2016 and was later active in NCT 127. After the news of the investigation, SM Entertainment terminated his exclusive contract on October 15, 2024. They cited the criminal case as grounds for removal.

Ad

The agency stated that they could no longer maintain their professional relationship with the artist and confirmed that the decision was made with Taeil's consent. They stated:

"We would like to inform you that as of October 15, 2024, our exclusive contract with Taeil has been terminated. He is currently under investigation by the prosecution due to a criminal lawsuit, which not only constitutes grounds for termination of the exclusive contract but also makes it impossible to maintain trust in him as an artist."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was later revealed that the singer had continued his public schedule during the early stages of the investigation. This included him participating in the group's eighth anniversary fan meeting.

The court also noted that all three defendants reportedly took various steps to mislead authorities. They allegedly dropped off the victim at a different location after the incident to prevent tracking. Moreover, the group chat among the three accused also revealed references to the victim's foreign status and ways to obstruct potential investigations.

Ad

During the trial, the other two defendants admitted to the charges. Meanwhile, the singer's legal team requested leniency. They stated personal remorse, efforts at rehabilitation, and financial hardship.

As of now, Taeil remains in custody following the court's first trial verdict. The legal proceedings are expected to continue in the appeals stage unless otherwise resolved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More