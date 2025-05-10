Former NCT member Taeil's s*xual assault trial postponed to June amid court scheduling conflict

The initial trial of ex-NCT member Taeil has been postponed until June 2025 because of a scheduling conflict at the Seoul Central District Court. According to a report by South Korean media outlet MAEIL BUSINESS NEWSPAPER, Taeil aka Moon Tae-il was charged with special quasi-r*pe charges.

Initially scheduled on May 12, the trial has been pushed to June 18. The case is set to be tried by the 26th Criminal Division (C) of the Seoul Central District Court. The court has not made an official announcement justifying the delay.

However, it is reportedly believed that the delay is connected with security and logistical issues. This is because former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will appear at the same court on May 12 for his third trial on charges of sedition, as per MAEIL BUSINESS NEWSPAPER.

Earlier, when the police used the charge of special quasi-r*pe, suspicions were aroused. Some thought that a weapon was used in the crime, which was later found to be untrue.

Charges of special quasi-r*pe are levied in South Korean law if the offender is armed. These are also levied if two or more individuals engage in s*xual acts with a victim, who cannot resist due to being mentally or physically incapacitated.

Former NCT member Taeil charged with special quasi-r*pe: Timeline of the events and response of SM Entertainment

The case developed since June 2024, follwoing which Moon Taeil was expelled from NCT. His exclusive contract with SM Entertainment was also canceled, and he was indicted in March 2025.

In June 2024, a woman submitted a police report charging Moon and two other men with r*ping her when she was drunk and helpless.

The Seoul Bangbae Police Station applied for the arrest of the three suspects on charges under the S*xual Violence Punishment Act for "special quasi-r*pe." While early speculation was that a weapon had been employed, the authorities later explained that the charge arose from the fact that the act was a conspiracy.

The court rejected the request for an arrest warrant, citing that the suspects had confessed to the crime and were not subject to flight risks, hence, not needing pretrial detention.

Taeil was called by the police around August 2024 to undergo questioning but failed to attend, citing health issues. His legal team subsequently produced a medical certificate and legal advice to explain his absence. The other two suspects, however, obeyed the summons of the police.

On August 28, 2024, SM Entertainment publicly announced Taeil's expulsion from the NCT roster based on his inclusion in the active criminal investigation. Fans responded immediately, cutting out Moon from group photos and songs. Employees at an advertising pop-up stand arranged with Incheon International Airport also blocked out Taeil's pictures following the announcement.

On September 13, 2024, the Seoul Bangbae Police Station officially stated that the case had been passed on to the prosecution one day prior. It was confirmed on October 7 that Moon was reported for quasi-r*pe along with two other individuals. If found guilty, he might be sent behind bars for over seven years or get a life sentence.

SM Entertainment officially confirmed that they ended the exclusive contract with Taeil on October 16, 2024. The news came after public outcry as Taeil's profile was still on the company's official website despite his dismissal from the group. After the notice of termination, his name and profile were officially removed.

On March 4, 2025, Moon was officially indicted without detention. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office's Women and Children Crime Investigation Division 1 had indicted Taeil and the other two suspects on February 28, 2025.

Moon's refusal to obey the first summons, despite medical grounds, invited more attention. His fellow accused had complied with the probe, but Taeil's evasion created public interest in accountability. The subsequent backlash ultimately resulted in his expulsion from NCT and contract cancellation by SM Entertainment.

Moon Tae-il is now on trial for serious criminal charges. In case of conviction, he may be given a sentence of more than seven years or life imprisonment. Public backlash is still high, and the case is still widely covered by Korean media and abroad.

