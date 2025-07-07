“The story is so boring”- Good Boy fans react to continued gruesome violent scenes, while episode 12 hits all time low viewership ratings

The Good Boy storyline and violent action scenes face backlash from Korean viewers following the latest episode. On July 6, 2025, Good Boy aired episode 12 on JTBC and Prime Video. Park Bo-gum plays the role of Yoon Dong-ju, an ex-national team boxer who faces a personal crisis and quits the sport altogether.

Yoon Dong-ju becomes a cop through special recruitment for athletes and embarks on a mission to take down the evil in Insung City. Notably, in episode 12, Yoon Dong-ju was beaten up by the antagonist's goons.

With each episode, the viewers have observed that Yoon Dong-ju consistently faces such gruesome fighting scenes, which have failed to attract the audience. Additionally, episode 12 of the action comedy series has recorded an all-time low viewership rating of 4.9 percent. As per TheQoo, Good Boy viewers have criticized the depiction of heavy violence.

"The story is so boring and the directing is so violent that it makes you frown.” a fan said.

Good Boy fan react to continued gruesome violent scenes (Image Via TheQoo)

“The unnecessarily cruel violent scene is half the story. If you reveal it all, the story is so poor that it can be completed in less than 8 episodes,” a user stated.

“As you can see, it doesn't make sense. A person who should have died or been in the intensive care unit a long time ago was talking, thinking, moving, kissing, fighting, and getting hit again. I'm all in pain,” a user mentioned.

Good Boy viewers continued to criticize the violent scenes and also stated that the story lacks depth despite having a good cast.

“I barely even watched episode 3. I don't know what the emotions are. The actors are acting so passionately, but the content is boring,” another fan commented.

“There is no progress in the content... It's similar every time and Dongju keeps getting hit... It's too harsh to act on purpose,” a netizen reacted.

“It's too much. I haven't seen yesterday's yet. The main character is not a hero and fights too one-on-one, and with bare hands and no equipment… Really in moderation... What are other people doing and only the main character fighting,” a user said.

More about Good Boy violent scenes featuring Park Bo-gum in episode 12

In episode 12 of Good Boy, Yoon Dong-ju is beaten up by Oh Jung-gu, who used to be his coach before. Notably, Yoon Dong-ju has punch-drunk syndrome, due to which his vision is also in danger. However, Oh Jung-gu uses high boxing techniques to take Yoon Dong-ju down.

Yoon Dong-ju is seen covered in blood all over his face and body, but Oh Jung-gu does not stop. Moreover, in the next scene, the antagonist Min Ju-yeong (Oh Jung-se) drugged Yoon Dong-ju through a syringe to kill him. However, he survived and escaped.

The episode continued to showcase the unending, gruesome violence against Yoon Dong-ju as he was stabbed by a person in the middle of the street. By the end of the episode, it is shown that Yoon Dong-ju has not been taken to the hospital, as the boxer has been framed as a criminal in the news.

It is yet to be seen whether Yoon Dong-ju will recover from the injuries. Good Boy airs two episodes weekly on Saturday and Sunday on JTBC and Amazon Prime Video at 10 pm KST.

