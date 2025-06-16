Good Boy episodes 5-6 recap: Romance heats up as Han-na kisses Dong-ju amid Joo-young’s deepening web of deceit

Good Boy, starring Kim So-hyun, Park Bo-gum, and Oh Jung-se, aired episodes 5 and 6 on JTBC on June 14 and 15, 2025. Good Boy depicts the tale of five former national athletes who quit their passion to join the police force through special recruitment.

In Good Boy episode 5, Ji Han-na (Kim So-hyun) became Yoon Dong-ju's (Park Bo-gum) partner in the investigation. The two spent time together and lived with a citizen named Yuna, who was in danger because of a gang.

Ji Han-na and Yoon Dong-ju have heart-fluttering moments, so Yuna told her that it seemed like she liked him back. By the end of episode 5, after an official ceremony, Ji Han-na kissed Yoon Dong-ju, and he fainted.

It seemed like Ji Han-na acknowledged her feelings for Yoon Dong-ju. However, in episode 6 of Good Boy, Ji Han-na asked him to forget about the incident and apologized for her behavior.

Meanwhile, Min Joo-young (Oh Jung-se) was arrested by Jinsung Police and was taken in for an inquiry. However, soon his case is taken over by prosecutor Kim Seok-hyeon. However, this case was unclear to Kim Seok-hyeon as well; he wondered why a civil servant's case was assigned to him.

Good Boy episodes 5 & 6 recap: Yoon Dong-ju lost Ji Han-na, while she approaches Min Joo-young

In Good Boy episode 5, Kim Jeong-hyeon expressed his concerns about Ji Han-na getting tailed by Min Joo-young’s man. However, she stated that she would not mind being a bait to help the team.

Min Joo-young, backed by a powerful personality, got suspended and reappointed because the prosecutors acknowledged his crime but said it was trivial. Hearing this, Go Man-shik asked his team to look more into Min Joo-young because he was free to go. As episode 5 of Good Boy progressed, Yoon Dong-ju met Min Joo-young and vowed he would catch him no matter what.

The RIU team was also caught off guard as all the evidence and documents related to Min Joo-young's case were missing. The RIU team's An Dae-young joined hands with Go Man-shik to investigate this case. An Dae-young told Go Man-shik about a person named drugmon who makes drugs and sells them in the country using Russian medicines.

Yuna kills everyone who comes to know about their identity. While the police believed it to be a man, it was a girl named Yuna who flew to South Korea.

Yuna was seen attacking a person who made candy-looking drugs and sold them on the cheap. The person gave him information about his boss, Bong-phil, who was behind this business. After attacking them, Yuna called the police and acted like a victim of the incident. Yoon Dong-ju and the team arrived at the location. Yuna saw how Yoon Dong-ju helped and found herself attracted to him.

Yuna acted like she didn't remember anything, even her name. For her safety, Yoon Dong-ju and Ji Han-na decided to stay with Yuna as she came out of a difficult situation. Yuna was interested in Yoon Dong-ju, but his focus was only on Ji Han-na.

The next day, while showering, Yoon Dong-ju fainted inside the bathroom, startling Ji Han-na. She took her to the hospital to learn that he had low blood pressure and would be alright after resting for a while.

In episode 6 of Good Boy, Ji Han-na and Yoon Dong-ju went to find Min Joo-young’s burner phone. While searching, that's when she asked him to overlook her behavior. Meanwhile, Yuna gave them information about Bong-phil to distract the police.

Yoon Dong-ju and Go Man-shik’s team caught Bong-phil. They learned the connection between Bong-phil, Min Joo-young, Oh Jong-go, and the person back Min, the Mayor of Insung.

In episode 5 of Good Boy, An Dae-young took a step back from addressing the press and encouraged Go Man-shik to do it alone. They get into an argument after the press conference because Min Joo-young is supported by the Mayor, who is a close associate of the commissioner.

On the other hand, Min Joo-young got chewed up by his authority at the customs office. Min Joo-young and Oh Jong-go went to the Mayor's office. Min beat up the Mayor, reminding him how he got the position because of him.

Go Man-shik’s daughter, Go Jeong-ha, who came from the Philippines, also stayed with Yuna. She recalled Yuna's outfit, her hairstyle, and even her name: Kim Yeon-ha. It seemed like she would harm Go Jeong-ha. Go Man-shik and his team searched for her everywhere.

Notably, Go Jeong-ha was alright, but Lee Gyeong-il's mother was brutally murdered at her restaurant. The food was set at the table where she was planning to have dinner that day.

It is yet to be seen what happens next on Good Boy.

Fans may catch up with Good Boy on Prime Video x JTBC.

