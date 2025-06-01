"THAT’S MOTHER!"—Fans react to Kim So-hyun's transformation in Good Boy with the action scenes

Kim So-hyun has taken over the internet with her action scenes in the latest drama Good Boy. On May 31, 2025, JTBC premiered the pilot episode of the highly anticipated action comedy drama starring Kim So-hyun. The actress portrays the role of Ji Han-na, a gold medalist in sharpshooting turned police officer in Good Boy.

Ji Han-na is widely known for her shooting prowess across the country. After becoming a police officer, she aims to do fieldwork and handle criminal cases. In one of the scenes that has gone viral among Good Boy viewers, Ji Han-na confronts multiple men all at once and flaunts her gunnery mid-fight.

Fans are surprised to see Ji Han-na jumping off the first floor, dodging the goons. They expressed their thoughts on X, appreciating Kim So-hyun’s transformation in this series.

"THAT'S MOTHER!" a fan said.

"I don’t know if it’s been said, but this kind of role suits her so well. I’d much rather see her pointing guns and swords than sad and sulking over a boy. More roles like this, please," a fan added.

"I had goosebumps. Kim Sohyun action scene is CRAZYY. She is so insane," a user reacted.

Previously, Kim So-hyun had led the historical drama River Where the Moon Rises, showcasing her action skills as a warrior princess. Watching Ji Han-na's combat skills in Good Boy, netizens stated that the actress has "outdone" herself.

"New different side of actress Kim SoHyun is unlocked, the intense action scenes in the first episode really made me hold my breath.. BoGum was right that Ji HanNa is for Kim SoHyun, she nailed it," a fan wrote.

"I've seen #KimSoHyun in several action scenes, but this time she outdone herself on so many levels. The intensity and the strength she's investing this scene, is remarkable," a user stated.

"From watching her since she was young, i really can't believe what ive seen she really gave a whole different character in this drama so proud of her," a netizen mentioned.

Fans gave positive reviews about the first episode of Good Boy, particularly Ji Han-na's scenes.

"The first episode of any series is usually kinda boring, but #GoodBoyEp1 is crazy?!?!?!?! ESPECIALLY THE ENDING (Park Bogum, Lee Sangyi & Kim Sohyun are sooo sexy doing that action scenes). The double digit rating is totally well-deserved!" a netizen reacted.

"the introduction to the characters was insane. also kim sohyun in action is something i didnt know i needed to see," a fan commented.

"LITERALLY O THE FLOOR WITH JI HANNA ACTION SCENES. OH KIM SOHYUN THE GODDESS THAT YOU ARE," another fan mentioned.

Kim So-hyun shares details about her character, Ji Han-na, and her experience of participating in Good Boy

Good Boy, starring Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, Lee Sang-yi, Oh Jung-se, and more, tells the story of former Olympic medalists who join police forces through special recruitment. The former athletes go through life-changing experiences that lead them to quit sports.

They start afresh at police agencies, assisting the team with their skills and strengths. Ji Han-na, played by Kim So-hyun, is one of the special recruit police officers. During an interview with Newsen on May 21, 2025, Kim So-hyun shared that Good Boy helped her overcome fears and gain courage through Ji Han-na.

She said:

“I always longed for something new, but when I actually faced it, I was afraid, but I was able to overcome those feelings little by little through this work. It was a time when I was able to become stronger through the character of Ji Han-na.”

Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum plays a former gold medalist boxer Yoon Dong-ju. The cast also includes Lee Sang-yi, who portrays a fencer-turned-detective Kim Jong-hyun, and Oh Jung-se as a custom officer Min Joo-young, the antagonist of Good Boy.

The series airs every Saturday and Sunday on JTBC and Amazon Prime Video.

