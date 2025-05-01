“Excited to meet the Avengers team” – Fans thrilled as JTBC drops ‘Good Boy’s’ trailer featuring Park Bo-gum, Lee Sang-yi, & more

On May 1, 2025, JTBC dropped the first teaser for its forthcoming action-comedy series Good Boy, starring Park Bo-gum in the lead. The plot centers on former national sports champions recruited into law enforcement as part of a unique program.

Ad

They swap their athletic honors for official roles in the police force. In the preview, Park Bo-gum appears as Yoon Dong-joo, once a standout boxer for the national team, now stepping into a new position as an officer.

Ad

Trending

The footage shows him inside the ring, where he showcases his abilities in the arena. Appearing alongside him are Lee Sang-yi, Kim So-hyun, Heo Sung-tae, Tae Won-seok, and Oh Jung-se. Viewers are thrilled to witness this ensemble of talent together on screen.

"We're excited to meet the avengers team!!," an Instagram user commented.

A fan comment on Good Boy's trailer (Image via Instagram/@kimsohyun_philippines)

Before the trailer, JTBC officially announced the launch date for Good Boy, accompanied by a promotional image highlighting lead Park Bo-gum on April 29.

Ad

The latest visual displays the actor's face smeared with blood, his fist wrapped and clenched, neck muscles tensed, and eyes locked forward, portraying both physical strain and sharp concentration. Fans can't wait to see Park Bo-gum again after his recent role in Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines.

"Good year for Bo Gum missers, we did well," a fan said.

"Bogum as chaotic boxer turned police officer will be so delicious to watch," another X user mentioned.

Ad

"All my 👀 are focus to rookie 👮🏻‍♂️ Yoon DongJu in #GOODBOY," another person shared.

Admirers showed interest in the cast, especially the pairing of Park Bo-gum with Lee Sang-yi and Kim So-hyun. Many are looking forward to their on-screen dynamics and potential chemistry.

"Park Bogum and Lee Sangyi in one drama, sign me up! 🔥🔥🔥," a netizen said.

"Bogum & sohyun in a drama together can't wait," another fan said.

Ad

"I'm very excited for the dopamine 💗 this DongNa CP will give us 👮🥊👮‍♀️🔫," another fan added.

More about Lee Sang-yi, Kim So-hyun, Heo Sung-tae, Tae Won-seok, and Oh Jung-se's roles in Good Boy

Ad

In Good Boy, Lee Sang-yi plays Kim Jong-hyun. He is a former Olympic fencing silver medalist who joins the police academy, hoping it’ll lead him back to his ex, Han-na. Heo Sung-tae plays Go Man-sik, a former Olympic wrestler awarded a bronze medal, now leading the same unit.

Tae Won-seok acts as Shin Jae-hong, South Korea’s first discus thrower to earn an Olympic bronze. Kim So-hyun plays Ji Han-na. She was once widely known for her Olympic gold in shooting and her public image, but stepped down amid controversy. Han-na then applies to special recruitment, aiming to follow in her father's footsteps as a cop.

Ad

Oh Jung-se takes on the role of Min Joo-young, a mid-level customs official by profession, whose outward dedication conceals a more sinister persona. While respected during the day, he carries out secret operations under the cover of night.

Good Boy is set to premiere on JTBC on May 31, 2025, at 10:40 pm KST, airing every Saturday and Sunday. International fans can tune in to Prime Video to watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More