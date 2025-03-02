“ROMANCE IS ROMANCING?!”- Fans go wild over Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun’s ‘Good Boy’ highlight teaser

JTBC released a highlight teaser for its several TV series slated to be released in 2025. One of them is the Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun-starrer, Good Boy. The highlight teaser was released on March 1, 2025.

Upon the teaser's release, fans were excited to see Park Bo-gum in a new avatar. The fans took to social media to express their joy and excitement at Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun's pairing. Here's what an X user wrote:

"okaaaay ROMANCE IS ROMANCING?!"

"Park bogum? More like park BOGEM" a user wrote

"Ahh JTBC? YAS! Love this already. JTBC Always do a show that full of life learning their slice of life genre is my fave! Still my top fave is Itaewon class" another user replied

"2025 looks like a Good Year for Kdrama fans!" a fan replied

While the teaser gave a good insight into the upcoming drama, JTBC did not mention a release date. Fans were slightly miffed that there was no release date announced, however, many were glad that there was an update on the story:

"So we still dont have a date" a user wrote

"RELEASE THE DAMN DRAMA NAWWWWWW" another user replied

"this drama had been on my tl since last year.. can’t wait!!" a fan replied

The 10-minute teaser introduces the lead and the secondary cast of Good Boy. It also includes behind-the-scenes bytes from the cast as they talk about their characters.

Good Boy starring Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun: Plot, cast, and more

JTBC's Good Boy is an action comedy-drama series that follows the stories of international-level medal-winning athletes who choose to become police officers through the Olympic special recruitment. These police officers, fondly dubbed as "Olympic Avengers" will fight violent crimes and solve cases using their special skills as sportspersons.

Park Bo-gum plays the lead Yun Dong-ju, whereas Kim So-hyun plays Ji Han-na. The secondary cast of the drama consists of Oh Jung-se, Lee Sang-yi, Heo Sung-tae and Lee Won-seok. Shin Na-yeon, known for dramas like Good Mother, Bad Mother serves as the director whereas Lee Dae-il, who wrote Chief of Staff and Life on Mars, serves as the scriptwriter for this drama.

In other news, Park Bo-gum will be soon in the slice-of-life melodrama When Life Gives You Tangerines opposite IU. The drama is slated to be released on March 7, 2025, on Netflix. He plays the role of a shy and introverted character in the drama.

Kim So-hyun was last seen in Serendipity's Embrace whereas Oh Jung-se was last seen in When the Stars Gossip. Lee Sang-yi will also reprise his role as Hong U-jin in the upcoming Bloodhounds season 2.

