JTBC to drop special highlight video for The Art of Negotiation, Good Boy, My Youth, & more on March 1

JTBC will air JTBC Drama Golden Lineup on March 1 at 10:50 PM, featuring special highlights from five upcoming dramas. The show will thank viewers and share behind-the-scenes stories from the cast.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The JTBC dramas included in the broadcast are The Art of Negotiation, More Beautiful than Heaven, Good Boy, My Youth and The Good Man.

First in the JTBC drama queue: The Art of Negotiation

The Art of Negotiation, directed by Ahn Pan-seok and written by Lee Seung-young is set to air on March 8th. The series follows an expert M&A negotiator, portrayed by Lee Je-hoon, known for his striking white-haired look as Yoon Joo-no.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The highlight video features insights from Lee Je-hoon, Kim Dae-myung, Ahn Hyun-ho, and Cha Kang-yoon. The drama will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 PM KST.

Heavenly Ever After: a unique love story

Heavenly Ever After presents a unique narrative about Lee Hae-sook (Kim Hye-ja), who reunites in heaven with her husband, Ko Nak-joon (Son Suk-ku), who appears younger. The drama also stars Han Ji-min, Lee Jung-eun, Chun Ho-jin, and Ryu Deok-hwan. Directed by Kim Seok-yoon, it is set to premiere in April.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hae Suk, an elderly woman cherished by her husband for her timeless beauty, wished to enter heaven at her true age. Upon arrival, she was surprised to reunite with her husband, who appeared as his younger self in his thirties.

Good Boy

Good Boy features a star-studded cast, including Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, Oh Jung-se, Lee Sang-i, Heo Sung-tae, and Tae Won-seok. Directed by Shim Na-yeon and written by Lee Dae-il, the series combines action and comedy.

Ad

Former international medalists become police officers through Olympic special recruitment and use their athletic skills to fight crime and injustice as the "Olympic Avengers."

My Youth

My Youth is a romance drama about Sunwoo Hae (Song Joong-ki), a former child actor turned novelist, and Sung Je-yeon (Chun Woo-hee), who reunite after a decade. Directed by Lee Sang-yeop and Ko Hye-jin, and written by Park Si-hyeon, it features Song Joong-ki, Chun Woo-hee, Lee Joo-myung, and Seo Ji-hoon.

Ad

Sunwoo Hae, a former child star who lost his spark due to others' greed, now lives quietly as a novelist and florist. His peaceful life is disrupted when his first love, Seong Je Yeon, reappears after a decade, bringing back memories of his past.

Je Yeon, now a team leader at Feel Entertainment, once lived a privileged life but became fiercely ambitious after her family's downfall. In her pursuit of success, she seeks out Sunwoo Hae, disturbing his tranquility. As they reconnect, she confronts her past self, leading to unexpected changes.

Ad

The Good Man

The Good Man follows Seok-cheol (Lee Dong-wook), the eldest son of a gangster family, navigating love and responsibility amid redevelopment. Starring Lee Dong-wook, Lee Sung-kyung, Park Hoon, Oh Na-ra, and Ryu Hye-young, it is directed by Song Hae-seong and Park Hong-soo.

The JTBC drama tells the story of Seok Cheol, the eldest son in a family spanning three generations of gangsters. He navigates the highs and lows of life, experiencing both joy and sorrow, as he strives to protect his family, career, and love.

Ad

JTBC Drama Golden Lineup Preview will air on March 1 at 10:50 PM, offering an exclusive first look at these exciting new dramas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback