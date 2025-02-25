The Art of Negotiation starring Lee Je-hoon: Release schedule, plot, cast, and more

JTBC's upcoming drama, The Art of Negotiation, is set to premiere at 10:30 PM on March 8. The drama starring Lee Je-hoon will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm KST and will have 12 episodes.

The drama follows the story of a skilled M&A expert and his team as they navigate high-stakes negotiations for a major corporation. The cast includes Lee Je-hoon (Yoon Joo-no), Kim Dae-myung (Oh Soon-young), Sung Dong-il (Song Jae-sik), Jang Hyun-sung (Ha Tae-soo), Oh Man-seok (Lee Dong-joon), Ahn Hyun-ho (Kwak Min-jung), and Cha Kang-yoon (Choi Jin-soo).

The Art of Negotiation: Plot and trailer

The story follows a renowned M&A expert, celebrated as a legendary negotiator, and his team, which includes Lawyer O Sun-yeong and Choi Jin-sun. The expert is known for handling high-stakes deals for major corporations.

In the teaser of The Art of Negotiation, the atmosphere at Sanin Group intensifies with Baek-sa's return. Described as a "war" where negotiators make personal sacrifices to defeat their opponents, the preview hints at fierce battles ahead. Despite opposition within the company, Lee Je-hoon's character remains steadfast in his pursuit of his goals.

Facing rival challenges, Yoon Joo-no leads his M&A team with confidence, declaring, "If it's M&A, it's possible." As conflicts escalate, anticipation grows over how he will use his sharp negotiation skills to secure profits and protect the company.

The teaser hints at a tense power struggle involving Yoon Joo-no, his M&A team, and the executives of Sanin Group, who are facing financial collapse. The first episode of The Art of Negotiation promises a thrilling experience filled with intricate betrayals and unexpected twists as they fight to save the company.

Secret behind Lee Je-hoon's gray hair

Lee Je-hoon's striking gray hair in The Art of Negotiation has sparked curiosity among viewers about the character's backstory. Lee Je-hoon shared that the gray hairstyle was intended to visually express Yoon Joo-no's near-perfect and enigmatic nature as a negotiator.

He explained that the look helped him fully embrace the character, distinguishing Yoon Joo-no from his previous roles, as reported by Newsen on February 24.

The decision to use gray hair was strongly recommended by Director Ahn Pan-seok, despite initial concerns from Lee and his team.

“When you first suggested it, I and those around me were worried that it might not be possible. However, the director strongly recommended it, and our makeup team and costume team worked meticulously and in detail, so I was able to proceed with confidence,” Lee Je-hoon said.

Director Ahn revealed that the concept of gray hair was inspired by someone he knew whose hair turned white in their early 30s.

“The intention is to add depth to the character so that viewers can feel a strange feeling when they see Yoon Joo-no’s hair, just like Marie Antoinette’s hair suddenly turned white during the French Revolution.” he said.

Ahn praised Lee Je-hoon's dedication to the role, noting that the actor stayed completely in character even off-camera, which contributed to the authenticity of his portrayal. Lee Je-hoon's gray hair symbolizes his complex, strategic mind and emotional depth as a master negotiator.

The Art of Negotiation is scheduled to be released on March 8.

