“Im here for this CHEMISTRY and AGE GAP”- Fans excited as Heavenly Ever After starring Son Suk-ku and Kim Hye-ja releases first teaser

JTBC's new Saturday-Sunday drama, Heavenly Ever After, released its first teaser on February 6 and fans are more than excited to see a non-conventional couple with an out-of-ordinary storyline.

The drama, which is scheduled to air in April, promises a romance that transcends time, as reported by Star News on February 6. The series is directed by Kim Seok-yoon and written by Lee Nam-gyu and Kim Soo-jin—with production by Studio Phoenix and SLL.

Heavenly Ever After tells the story of Lee Hae-sook (portrayed by Kim Hye-ja), an 80-year-old woman who arrives in heaven and is reunited with her husband, Ko Nak-joon (played by Son Suk-ku), who has miraculously become a young man.

Trending

This narrative follows Lee Hae-sook's unexpected second life in the afterlife, blending heartwarming emotions with touches of bittersweet humor.

The first teaser video showcased the unique and otherworldly chemistry between Lee Hae-sook and Go Nak-joon as a married couple. The scene begins on a subway during the late afternoon, where, bathed in the warm hues of the setting sun, Lee Hae Sook is heard wondering whether heaven really exists.

It appeared that her query was answered as the train traversed the boundary between life and death and ultimately reached its destination, Heaven Station. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the drama to air.

"Im here for this CHEMISTRY and AGE GAP" said one fan.

Expand Tweet

"i'm so excited to see Son Sukku in a light, warmhearted drama!" responded another.

"tuning in because it seems light and fun, please that's kim hyeja and the light in your eyes creators" another commented.

Fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite actors in the drama.

"OHHHH THE KIM HYEJA AND HAN JIMIN REUNION YESSSSS" said another fan.

"this look interesting, the concept is fresh" another reacted.

"Need to tune in for this soon." another fan said.

Heavenly Ever After: Plot and cast

Heavenly Ever After brings together a celebrated creative team—director Kim Seok-yoon, known for hit dramas like Hip-hop, The Light in Your Eyes, and Awl, along with the trusted writing duo of Lee Nam-gyu and Kim Soo-jin—which has already stirred excitement among drama fans.

The star-studded cast includes national actress Kim Hye-ja, a Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize winner for The Light in Your Eyes, and Son Suk-ku, alongside other notable actors like Han Ji-min, Lee Jung-eun, Chun Ho-jin, and Ryu Deok-hwan.

Expand Tweet

The first teaser of Heavenly Ever After highlights the chemistry between Kim Hye-ja and Son Suk-ku. Set against the backdrop of a sunlit afternoon in a subway, Lee Hae-sook’s reflective soliloquy—“Is there really such a thing as heaven?”—echoes as her train, passing through symbolic landmarks like Sacheonsan and Samdocheon, makes its way to Heaven Station.

Once admitted to heaven at the age of 80, primarily driven by memories of her late husband’s loving compliment that she was beautiful in every decade of her life, Lee Hae-sook is stunned to find him reborn as a man in his 30s. Their brief, bewildering reunion sets the stage for a second married life that blurs the lines between heaven and hell.

Heavenly Ever After is set to air in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback