Son Suk-ku reported to join the cast of upcoming drama More Beautiful Than The Heavens

South Korean actor Son Suk-ku is reportedly joining the cast of the upcoming drama, More Beautiful Than The Heavens, helmed by Kim Seok-yoon, as per South Korean media outlet News1. Son Suk-ku's agency reportedly stated on May 14 that the actor is favorably considering the offer.

The drama's buzz has been heightened by the revelation that Han Ji-min and Lee Jung-eun are reportedly in discussions to join the cast as well.

Expand Tweet

Son Suk-ku had previously worked with Seok-yoon on the drama My Liberation Notes in 2022. In that role, he played the mysterious Mr. Gu, which earned him recognition and propelled him to fame.

More about Son Suk-ku, Han Ji-min, and what we know about More Beautiful Than The Heavens

Son Suk-ku, who is known for Netflix's A Killer Paradox, My Liberation Notes, Radiant, and Law School, went on to establish himself in the industry after his breakthrough role in the hugely successful box office hit The Roundup, starring Don Lee.

His agency, SBD Entertainment, told Celeb Media on May 14,

"Son Seok-gu is positively considering appearing in 'More Beautiful Than Heaven' (working title)."(as per a page translation by Google Translate)

Meanwhile, veteran actress Kim Hye-ja told Chosun Ilbo that the outdoor filming for the upcoming drama More Beautiful Than The Heavens was scheduled for May 2024, although the release date is yet to be determined by the production house.

Facts regarding the drama, such as the narrative and character details, are presently being kept under wraps.

Expand Tweet

Kim Hye-ja also told Chosun Ilbo that she plays an 80-year-old character named Hae-suk in the forthcoming drama. She didn't specify whether the role was of the onscreen mother to Son Suk-ku or Han Ji-min's characters, or something entirely different. However, she added that her character works in the market in the drama.

Kim Hye-ja further revealed that her character dies at the age of 80 after spending a happy and loving life with her husband and goes to heaven. Even though she is still eighty years old in heaven, her husband has changed into his thirty-year-old self when they first meet after death.

Actress Han Ji-min is from South Korea and debuted by taking up small parts in Dae Jang Geum and All In. Her breakthrough performance came in the 2005 revenge series, Resurrection. She then went on to act in historical dramas Yi San and Capital Scandal, the modern dramas Cain and Abel and Padam Padam, and the romantic comedy Rooftop Prince.

Driven by their rapport onscreen and prior achievements, Son Suk-ku, Han Ji-min, and Lee Jung-eun's fans are excited to see the renowned cast together for More Beautiful Than The Heavens.