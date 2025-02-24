Park Bo-gum won the internet by opening a free KakaoTalk chatroom for direct interaction with fans in January this year. Initially seen as a Lunar New Year event, he continues to remain active, sharing chats, selfies, and life updates on the platform.

Fans have praised the initiative, noting that Park Bo-gum not only chats with them in real-time but also shares selfies and daily life updates. Notably, he created a free-of-cost account so fans don't require a subscription fee as usually seen in other online chat services with artists.

Due to the overwhelming participation, however, the 31-year-old actor even implemented a rule to maintain decorum in the chatroom. By taking this extra step to connect directly with his audience, Park has won the hearts of his fans, who continue to express their excitement and appreciation online.

"Free version of bubble, this guy deserves a lot of love," wrote a fan on X

More fans commended the actor's gesture and called him an "angel" and a "fine spirit."

“Very generous Angel Bogum,” a fan said.

“He’s another rare one. A very fine spirit shines brightly from this one," a fan wrote.

“Usually it’s the celebs that will randomly enter the open chatroom made by fans and interact briefly. This one is a first ever,” a fan noticed.

More fans highlighted his generosity and thoughtfulness.

“He's so kind, sweet & thoughtful that it feels unreal,” a fan remarked.

“Pretty face, pretty heart, smart and dedicated,” a fan commented.

“He set the free group chat himself, then he made a guidelines in several languages in less than 24 hrs when he noticed fans’ having misunderstandings with each other,” another fan wrote.

Park Bo-gum's Kakaotalk chatroom comes to light again

When he first launched his account during the new year's time, Park Bo-gum posted a greeting on his official fan café:

“Hello, Bogumbokjibu! (his fandom name). Are you all having a peaceful Lunar New Year holiday?? To my lifelong friends who have time, let's share some wishes together :).”

The announcement quickly set off a wave of excitement among fans, who rushed to join the group chat. To avoid any confusion, Park Bo-gum even shared screenshots detailing how to join the chatroom himself.

As fans began to pour in, he remarked with a message:

“Oh, everyone’s joining in”

One fan took the opportunity to ask him what he had eaten that day, to which he casually replied that he had enjoyed some Chinese food. A few hours later, he updated the chat with another message:

“I'm in the middle of filming, I'm here to stop by for a moment. Thank you to the lifelong friends of Bogumbokjibu for your support today!”

What began as what many expected to be a one-day event quickly evolved into a lively, ongoing interaction. Despite the bustling activity and a constant stream of notifications in the chatroom, Park Bo-gum continued to log in whenever he could.

Park Bo-gum is all set to star in a romance drama called When Life Gives You Tangerines alongside IU. The release date of the drama is March 7.

