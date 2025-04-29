Good Boy starring Park Bo-gum & Kim So-hyun: Release schedule, plot, cast, all you need to know

Good Boy, starring Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun, unveiled the first teaser poster, creating anticipation among potential viewers online. On April 29, 2025, JTBC unveiled the first teaser poster of the upcoming drama on their official social media page. Good Boy is set to be broadcast on Saturday, May 31, 2025, on JTBC at 10:40 pm KST.

The drama explores the story of Yoon Dong-ju, an Olympic gold medalist in boxing, who faces misfortune in life, which ruins his career. Kim Dong-ju restarts his life as a police officer thanks to his achievements at the Olympics.

The poster showcased Park Bo-gum's left side profile in a gruesome fight as the boxer Yoon Dong-ju. Park Bo-gum's eyes were filled with fury, hands clenched in bandages with blood dripping from his forehead as he stood tall to face the fight. While describing Yoon Dong-ju through the teaser poster, JTBC wrote,

“<Good Boy> teaser poster revealed. Transformed into 'Yoon Dong-ju,' fighting against a world ruled by non-conscience and glitter, Park Bo-gum's new face, and the energy of hot youth”!

The drama, starring Son Suk-ku, known for Heavenly Ever After, airs two episodes weekly on Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean TV network. The drama will also be aired on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video simultaneously.

Good Boy starring Park Bo-gum & Kim So-hyun: Plot, who plays who, and all we know so far

Good Boy illustrates the story of a special task force in the police consisting of young former sportsmen who use their skills to combat evil and injustice. Good Boy promises a blend of comedy and action as Park Bo-gum, Lee Sang-yi, Kim So-hyun, Tae Won-seok, Heo Sung-tae, Oh Jung-se, and more.

Park Bo-gum, who received acclaim for his portrayal of Yang Gwan-sik in When Life Gives You Tangerine, will depict Yoon Dong-ju, a former national member of South Korea’s boxing team. Yoon Dong-ju participates in the special recruitment for athletes who have received medals for their performance and becomes a police officer to fight against injustice.

Meanwhile, Love Alarm star Kim So-hyun will play the role of Ji Han-na, an Olympic gold medalist for shooting. Ji Han-na is widely popular as the “goddess” of shooting in the country for her ethereal beauty and sharp shooting skills. She goes through an incident that sends shockwaves across the nation, which leads her to quit sports. She becomes a police officer alongside Yoon Dong-ju.

When the Stars Gossip actor, Oh Jung-se, will play as Min Joo-young, who fools the world with his two faces. Min Joo-young is a 7th-grade customs officer who is known for his sincere work and is honored by the commissioner for his diligence and contribution. However, as he lives his life as a respected officer, no one is aware of his evil side, which creates trouble in the city.

Bloodhounds star Lee Sang-yi will portray the character of silver medalist fencer Kim Jong-hyun, who had no choice but to quit the sport because of an injury. However, becoming a police officer, he showcases his swordsman skills through the three-section baton fighting against the evil. Kim Jong-hyun is sharp-minded and easily recognizes the shortcomings of his opponents and seamlessly attacks them.

Squid Game star Heo Sung-tae will take on the role of wrestling bronze medalist Go Man-sik, who was weaker in terms of physical strength during his wrestling days. However, he worked his way up and became the team leader of the special task force. Go Man-sik prefers using his intellectual strength to combat issues and find solutions without violence.

On the other hand, Tae Won-seok depicts the role of Shin Jae-hong, Korea's first discus throw bronze medal winner. He chose the path of becoming a police officer to support his family in times of financial crisis. As the special forces sergeant, he may appear intimidating with his big physique, but in reality, he is loving and warmhearted.

More about Park Bo-gum's transformation as Yoon Dong-ju

According to Sports Kyung Hyang, following the release of the first poster on April 29, 2025, Park Bo-gum shared his thoughts on portraying Yoon Dong-ju. He revealed going through one hour of strength training and two hours of rigorous boxing training for over six months to immerse himself in the role.

He said,

"I approached 'Yoon Dong-ju' with the thought that I would pursue justice without calculation and protect people with healthy minds, unlike those who are unscrupulous and commit foul play.”

Meanwhile, the production team of Good Boy also spoke about the Encounter actor's transformation into a boxing player.

They said,

“‘Good Boy' is not just an action investigative drama but a story about how young people standing in front of the wall of reality choose justice in their own way. The teaser poster is the first image that visually compresses Yoon Dong-ju's instincts and emotions."

The production team stated that the actor will showcase a side that the fans have never seen before and urged them to look forward to the comedy action series.

Meanwhile, Good Boy, directed by Shim Na-yeon and Lee Dae-il, will air on May 31, 2025, on JTBC and Prime Video.

