"A walking green forest" — Fans react as Park Bo-gum conceals a staff member's oversight while filming When Life Gives You Tangerines

On April 19, a crew member of the Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines shared an experience on set connected to the show's lead Park Bo-gum. The crew member posted a video detailing a miniature creature on one of the sets from the show. The video, originally shared on YouTube by 장꾸룽내 Jean-Cournne, gives behind-the-scenes information about the preparation for the drama by its crew.

Ad

The user reportedly worked as a spatial designer for the drama. While narrating their experience from the set, the user also mentioned how Park Bo-gum came to their rescue without raising any complaint. The user said,

"The art team didn't know and left an iPad on set and filmed it, but since Bok-ssak is a period drama, it would be a problem if a device like this got caught... They already gave the okay and didn't know what to do, but Park Bo-gum went to the director and said that he thought his acting was awkward and asked to check the monitor, pretending it was his mistake... After checking, he told the art team that it was okay and secretly brought the iPad." (Translation sourced from Google Translate)

Ad

Trending

Fans were touched by Park Bo-gum's gesture not to escalate the matter. He swiftly employed his thinking skills and solved the matter on his own. He concealed the presence of the iPad and asked for a reshoot with the iPad removed from the set. One X user wrote:

"park bogum is trully a walking green forest."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans who follow the drama ardently and were able to research the drama's crew immediately took to social media to praise the Record of Youth actor. They complimented Bo-gum's thinking, tactful approach, and quick observation while filming When Life Gives You Tangerines.

"atp i don't think anyone will ever beat bogum's level of tactfulness and observation skills," a user wrote.

"Park Bogum the high EQ final boss," another fan wrote.

Ad

"REAL... Angel BogumGwansik Good Heart, Good Mind, Good Deeds = Ultimate Actor Park BoGum," one fan wrote.

Fans recalled Bo-gum's character Gwan-shik's nickname 'Precious Sword' from the drama When Life Gives You Tangerines and complimented the actor on his good deed. The fans appreciated the actor's help to the staff member. Here's how they reacted:

"A #PreciousSword through and through," a user commented.

"This is beyond kindness, I don’t even know what to call this anymore," a user replied.

Ad

"Another amazing testimony about BOGUM, our Nation's Man of Good Influence. He loves to help people. Bogum is love love love," another user wrote.

A look at Park Bo-gum's activities in the upcoming year

Ad

Park Bo-gum was recently seen in the hit Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines opposite IU. The drama marked the actor's role in a mainstream drama five years after Record of Youth. In these five years, the actor completed his mandatory military enlistment and also featured in movies like Wonderland.

Park Bo-gum will next star in the drama Good Boy opposite Kim So-hyun. He will play the lead role as Yun Dong-ju, an Olympic athlete turned policeman. The drama is slated to premiere on May 31, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More